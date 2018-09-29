This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Macedonia to vote on renaming country tomorrow ... here are other countries that made a change

The country will vote on whether to rename their country The Republic of North Macedonia.

By AFP Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 6:30 PM
41 minutes ago 2,974 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4259364
Thousands of people marched in downtown of capital Skopje to support a forthcoming key referendum on changing Macedonia’s name
Image: Boris Grdanoski via PA Images
Thousands of people marched in downtown of capital Skopje to support a forthcoming key referendum on changing Macedonia’s name
Thousands of people marched in downtown of capital Skopje to support a forthcoming key referendum on changing Macedonia’s name
Image: Boris Grdanoski via PA Images

AS MACEDONIAN CITIZENS prepare to vote tomorrow on whether to rename their country The Republic of North Macedonia, here is a look at other countries that have changed their names.

Many countries changed their names at independence, most often from ones imposed by their colonisers, while others were re-baptised on emerging from disintegrating federations.

At their independence, for example, Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan), Botswana (Bechuanaland), Ghana (Gold Coast), Indonesia (Dutch East Indies), Malawi (Nyasaland) and Zimbabwe (Rhodesia) were created.

The 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union saw changes to the names of its now separate republics, such as Belarus and Ukraine, as happened with the disintegration of Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

However few already-sovereign nations have taken the decision to re-baptise themselves, as Macedonia is proposing to do to settle a dispute with Greece over its name.

Here are some of the most recent examples:

Swaziland reverts to eSwatini

Fifty years after Swaziland’s independence from Britain, King Mswati III announced in April 2018 that the tiny country would “revert to its original name”, eSwatini, which means “land of the Swazi”.

Africa’s last absolute monarch caught his nation by surprise, although the change had been mooted and there was some unhappiness with the previous one, a mix of Swazi and English.

Congo: to Zaire and back

At independence from Belgium in 1960, the central African country became the Republic of Congo, confusingly taking the same name as its neighbour. The two were differentiated by reference to their capitals – Brazzaville and Kinshasa.

A few years later the name was tweaked, and the country became the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 

But in 1971 there was a change to Zaire, imposed by general Joseph-Desire Mobutu who took power in a 1965 coup. He adopted a policy of replacing European-style names with African ones.

He became Mobutu Sese Seko and set up a dictatorship that lasted until Laurent-Desire Kabila captured the capital in 1997 and reinstated the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Burma chooses Myanmar

In 1989 Burma’s military government renamed the South Asian country the “Republic of the Union of Myanmar”, to draw a line under its past as a British colony.

It was only the English translation that changed, its name in the Burmese language remaining intact.

The opposition, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, continued for years to use Burma, as did some countries that rejected the legitimacy of the junta.

Use of Myanmar increased when the transition to democracy began in 2012 but in French “Birmanie” remains in common use.

From Upper Volta to Burkina Faso

Keeping the name Upper Volta for years after its independence from France in 1958, the landlocked west Africa nation was re-baptised Burkina Faso, or “land of upright men”, in 1984.

The name – introduced by popular coup leader Thomas Sankara who took power a year earlier – combines two of the country’s languages.

The previous title referred to its location along the Volta River.

Kampuchea returns to Cambodia

The Kingdom of Cambodia was named the Khmer Republic in 1970 when Prince Norodom Sihanouk was ousted in a US-backed coup.

When Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge took over the Southeast Asian nation in 1975, they called it Democratic Kampuchea after its Khmer-language title.

The Vietnam-backed regime that toppled the genocidal Khmer Rouge in 1979 re-baptised the country the People’s Republic of Kampuchea.

When Vietnam withdrew in 1989 and the monarchy was restored, Sihanouk becoming head of state, it returned to being Cambodia.

Dahomey becomes Benin

Fifteen years after its independence from France and a year after adopting Marxist policies, Dahomey renamed itself the People’s Republic of Benin in 1975.

The name is a reference to the powerful pre-colonial Kingdom of Benin that was in what is now southwest Nigeria until the late 19th century.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Crime spike in Dublin's north inner city after drug unit stood down following attack on garda
    60,279  96
    2
    		Almost 400 killed in Indonesian earthquake as hospitals struggle to cope
    39,648  20
    3
    		Trump orders week-long FBI probe into allegations against Brett Kavanaugh
    35,341  128
    Fora
    1
    		The construction lobby claims that lowball State contracts have 'cursed' builders
    147  0
    2
    		How Ireland can nurture a generation of blockchain professionals
    75  0
    3
    		Now out of stealth mode, DataEgg is bringing AR to the factory floor with VW and Huawei
    57  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was young, I had a bit of money and I thought I had the world at my feet'
    34,739  3
    2
    		Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    32,638  42
    3
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    28,879  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Does Aldi's glycolic acid toner dupe rival the world famous Pixi Glow Tonic?
    4,715  1
    2
    		'That was real': Lady Gaga says her character's insecurities were actually her own
    3,057  0
    3
    		Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Marissa Carter... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    2,641  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Frustration among number of new garda detectives following placements in special crime operations
    Frustration among number of new garda detectives following placements in special crime operations
    Gardaí launch new phone line for people to report bribery or corruption
    Luxury cars, designer watch and €145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    HIGH COURT
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State €410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    GARDAí
    Man charged over â¬1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Man charged over €1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Cork
    Appeal for missing Dublin teenager who was last seen on Monday
    COURT
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â¬67k of Grenfell money
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing €67k of Grenfell money
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    'A sexually violent predator': Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie