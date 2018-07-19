This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One of Macron's bodyguards is being investigated for beating a protester

A probe has begun into possible charges of violence by a public official, and of pretending to be a policeman.

By AFP Thursday 19 Jul 2018, 2:57 PM
9 hours ago 7,501 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4136689
French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, flanked by his bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla.
Image: Eric Feferberg
French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, flanked by his bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla.
French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, flanked by his bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla.
Image: Eric Feferberg

ONE OF PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron’s top security officers was at the centre of a potentially damaging scandal for the French leader after being filmed hitting a protester.

Le Monde newspaper published a video showing Alexandre Benalla striking and then stamping on a young man while wearing a police visor during a demonstration in central Paris on 1 May.

Benalla, who is not a policeman and previously worked as a bodyguard, had been given permission to “observe police operations” in central Paris during a day off on the 1 May public holiday, Macron’s office said.

The presidential palace added that Benalla had been suspended for two weeks after the incident came to light and had been transferred out of his job, which was organising security for Macron’s trips.

“This sanction was to punish unacceptable behaviour and it was a final warning before being sacked,” presidential spokesman Bruno Roger-Petit told reporters.

Prosecutors in Paris opened a probe into possible charges of violence by a public official, of pretending to be a policeman and the illegal use of police insignia.

Imitating a policeman can lead to a prison term of up to a year and a fine of €15,000.

Macron Beating Scandal Macron, flanked by his bodyguard Alexandre Benalla, visits the Agriculture Fair in Paris (March 2017). Source: Christophe Ena

Benalla was the head of security during Macron’s successful campaign last year, usually found several steps behind the then-candidate, and transferred to the presidential staff in May 2017.

Asked about the video and the investigation during a visit to southwest France, Macron refused to comment, saying only: “I’m here with the people.”

Opposition attacks

The 40-year-old centrist was in Australia on 1 May, a traditional day of demonstrations in France organised by trade unions, but which was marred this year by hundreds of black-clad anarchists who clashed with police and smashed up shops.

Macron condemned the violence at the time in a tweet, saying that “everything will be done so that those responsible will be identified and held accountable for their actions.”

Today, opposition MPs suggested that there had been a cover-up for Benalla and questioned why the incident on the picturesque Rue Mouffetard, several kilometres from the main demonstration, had not been referred to the police when it came to light.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said there was a “double standard” in how Benalla had been treated compared to any ordinary French citizen.

Alexis Corbiere, an MP for the hard-left France Unbowed party, said Benalla “deserves to be punished with a prison sentence, at least a suspended sentence, and with very heavy sanctions.”

The man struck by Benalla, who has not been identified, was a member of the party, Corbiere added.

Le Monde quoted a witness of the incident, Jeremie Ferrer-Bartomeu, as saying that it “was a really violent scene, which seemed to be without reason and completely out of blue”.

Macron has fallen in the polls recently and has an approval rating in the mid-30s, according to one survey, though analysts said he might benefit from the feelgood factor after France’s World Cup victory last weekend.

His supporters claimed that the punishment handed down to Benalla – suspension without pay for two weeks and a transfer to an administrative job – was appropriate.

“Someone was found to have unacceptable behaviour and there was a sanction,” Social Cohesion Minister Julien Denormandie said on France Inter radio today.

It was immediate… meaning a suspension and a job change.

Richard Ferrand, a senior MP from Macron’s party and a top figure in the campaign team, said “it was not a close aide, it’s someone who was responsable for security of the president during the election campaign and then joined the Elysee.”

Benalla was suspended from 4-19 May.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irish teen dies after falling from hotel balcony in Majorca
81,721  25
2
Poll: Are you happy that we'll have a presidential election?
48,836  132
3
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
48,499  197
Fora
1
Despite Ireland's craft beer boom, people are getting less fond of their pints
475  0
2
Parcel Motel is facing a crackdown on Dublin depots it opened without permission
429  0
3
‘In the recession, we had to nearly give products away just to keep containers moving’
190  0
The42
1
US host spars with French envoy over 'African-ness' of World Cup champs
31,827  46
2
Medal-winning Olympic figure skater stabbed to death aged 25
27,601  6
3
'I’m stronger mentally from my experiences in England. It was a frustrating time'
24,136  13
DailyEdge
1
Two Love Island contestants have reportedly left the villa
24,640  0
2
Can we take a moment to remember A Wear please?
8,832  5
3
Miley Cyrus has reportedly called off her wedding to Liam Hemsworth... It's The Dredge
6,040  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DONEGAL
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Man in serious yet stable condition after Donegal boat capsize results in two deaths
Two die after boat gets into difficulty off Malin Head
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Naughten to meet Facebook management to discuss 'deep concerns' about harmful content
Retail Excellence suspends partnership with Facebook after undercover reporter exposes violations
COURTS
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Cliff Richard wins €235,000 court case against the BBC
'No place in a modern justice system': Poor box receipts up despite minister's promise to scrap it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie