This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council says sale of former Magdalene Laundry site is 'chance of a lifetime'

Objections have been raised to the proposed sale of the site to a Japanese hotel chain.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 10:40 AM
1 hour ago 4,388 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4229256

hotel1 View of proposed hotel design Source: Dublin City Council

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has said the redevelopment of a former Magdalene Laundry site on Sean McDermott Street is “a powerful opportunity” and “the chance of a lifetime” for the area.

A new report compiled by Brendan Kenny, Deputy Chief Executive of DCC, looks into proposals made the preferred bidder, Japanese hotel chain Toyoko Inn.

The company has offered the council €14.5 million for the site, on which it plans to build a hotel with 350 rooms, 55 one-bedroom apartments for social housing, a supermarket and other retail outlets, a cultural centre, and a Laundry memorial.

The reports states that 50% of the proceeds of the sale (€7.25 million), should it go ahead, be ring-fenced for DCC projects in the area, namely the proposed full refurbishment of the former Rutland Street National School for use as a community hub.

Magdalene Laundries were institutions run by the Catholic Church which took in so-called ‘fallen women’ and gave them manual labour to do – many survivors were cruelly and brutally treated during their time there.

In October 1996 the Sean McDermott Street site became the last of these institutions to close.

dev The site of the proposed development is outlined in red Source: Dublin City Council

At the time of publication more than 10,000 people had signed a petition calling for the sale to be prevented.

Social Democrat councillor Gary Gannon, who set up the petition, said the sale would amount to “an act of cultural vandalism”.

“Dublin City Council has a responsibility and a duty to halt this sale and not discard this building and all the cultural and personal history it symbolises … We spent long enough brushing issues we didn’t like under the carpet,” he said last week

‘Very sensitive nature of the site’ 

In its report, DCC states that Toyoko has “indicated its awareness of the historic and very sensitive nature of the site”.

“They are very happy to include a memorial garden to commemorate former workers in the Magdalene Laundries here and throughout the country. The memorial garden is beautifully situated and adjoins the Chapel which is of real architectural merit.”

garden Proposed sensory memorial garden Source: Dublin City Council

Later in the document, the council states that it is “very conscious of the history of this property/site (the Laundry part of the premises was demolished in 2005 following a fire) and the controversial role also played by the Magdalene Homes at other locations throughout the country”.

It is very appropriate that a suitable permanent memorial be included in any proposed redevelopment of this property/site. Therefore there will be a specific condition in the Development Agreement with Toyoko for the provision of such a memorial.

Tokoyo is expected to spend in the region of €50 million on the project during construction, which would create about 700 jobs. Over 100 jobs would be created once the hotel becomes operational, the report states.

Housing

Given the current homelessness crisis and lack of affordable housing in Dublin city, the council says it is “essential that more private housing gets developed in this area over the coming years”. DCC gets 10% of all new residential developments for social housing.

We are strongly of the view that the strategic position of the Convent site merits an economic regenerative solution which will benefit the whole area in terms of footfall, jobs and act as a catalyst for further physical redevelopment in the area rather than the provision of further social housing.

“It is important to note that the Preferred Bidder (Developer) has now agreed to provide 55 one bedroomed apartments instead of the original proposal of student apartments,” the report states. 

railway Proposed view along Railway Street Source: Dublin City Council

DCC says it will use these apartments to accommodate “mainly single elderly persons from the housing waiting list”. Priority will be given to applicants from the general area who would be downsizing from existing larger accommodation.

The possibility of Affordable Housing for purchase has been mentioned, however the construction of apartments in the inner city is costly and this would be compounded by the need to carry out costly renewal and conservation of existing buildings on the site.

“Therefore in our view affordable housing would not be viable on this site,” the report adds.

A vote on the approval of the sale of the site was adjourned by the council last week and is now due to take place on Thursday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Olivia Newton-John has cancer for the third time
    16,167  7
    Fora
    1
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    7,104  0
    The42
    1
    		'It's a relief for it to finally happen because I've been promising it for so long'
    2,571  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Brian McFadden apologised for his 'arrogant' remark about speed limits after criticism from a road safety charity
    3,784  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in
    OPINION
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'If we don't pay our Defence Forces a decent wage, we will lose talented, educated young people'
    'With palliative care, my dad was able to choose how he died - in his family's arms'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie