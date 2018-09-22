This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 September, 2018
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will visit Dublin today

He’s to meet with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and pay a quick visit to the Áras this afternoon.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 10:13 AM
52 minutes ago 1,976 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4249299
Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA
Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD is in Ireland today for a brief visit to President Michael D Higgins and Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney. 

President Abbas has accepted the invitation made to him by the Tánaiste at their meeting in Ramallah in January.

The stopover will come on President Abbas’s journey to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he’s to give a speech that is feared could trigger an upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank as well as the Gaza Strip.

President Abbas will pay a courtesy call to Áras an Uachtarán before holding a formal meeting and working dinner with the Tánaiste at Farmleigh.

Among the topics expected to be discussed are the humanitarian and security situation in Gaza and the West Bank; the funding crisis for UNRWA, the UN agency providing food, education and health services in Gaza; and the future of the Middle East Peace Process.

The Trump administration has cut more than $500 million in aid to the Palestinians this year in a bid to force Abbas to end the boycott he ordered in December when the US president recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Israel’s right-wing coalition government has expressed strong support for US policy, although there have been repeated reports in the Israeli media of disquiet in the military about its implications for security in the Palestinian territories.

- with reporting from AFP

