  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The new head of the GP union is younger than Simon Harris - and has a big battle on his hands

Ireland’s newest doctors are fleeing the country – but the latest head of Ireland’s GP union, the NAGP, Maitiú Ó Tuathail is only 29.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 11 May 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,987 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4005316

shutterstock_438295003 Source: Shutterstock/Bacho

THE WORLD IS not a particularly rosy place for Irish general practitioners at present.

Diminishing returns, over-work, a State contract which is commonly accepted to not be fit for purpose, and the exodus of Ireland’s brightest new medical minds to more lucrative positions in other countries has the profession at crisis point. It’s commonly accepted that a GP staffing crisis is imminent. No one wants to do the job.

Yet, the new head of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), Ireland’s GP union, is just 29 years of age.

The reason? It’s because 29-year-old Maitiú Ó Tuathail has had a long-term goal of becoming his rural community’s (he’s from Leitirmóir, in the Connemara Gaeltacht, 50 miles west of Galway) GP in residence for years.

While that ambition hasn’t changed (he’s currently based in Rathfarnham in south Dublin), a conversation with Ó Tuathail shows he has no illusions about the sheer scale of the issues facing Ireland’s health services.

“My plan was always to replace the current GP in my home place when he retires. I’ve been through six years of college and four years of training in order to achieve that. But the system is absolutely dysfunctional as it stands,” he tells TheJournal.ie.

The guy I’m hoping to replace, who’s in his 60s, he’s after working a 56-hour weekend from Saturday morning to Monday evening. As a 29-year-old I don’t even know if I can do that. The demands on GPs are completely unrealistic.

Ó Tuathail points out that two of the GPs in his home locality have recently quit. Not retired, quit. Due to the strain on their physical and mental health, among other things.

“GPs have to go through years of, horror I would describe it as, to qualify. So it’s not like they’re not resilient. So if they’re quitting that should be raising red flags,” he says.

mat Maitiú Ó Tuathail Source: Twitter

One of the main issues facing the profession is the current contract GPs have with the State. It dates from 1970 and is, as the department itself would probably admit, not fit for purpose in an era of modern medicine.

‘Insulting’

“This contract, it was designed for a different era. Where the practitioner is referred to exclusively as ‘He’ and ‘him’, because it was expected he’d be a man. It’s archaic. But the problem is we don’t know what the future plan is,” says Ó Tuathail. “We don’t know if we’re heading for universal primary care, the SláinteCare report (on the future of the Irish health service) hasn’t been in any way implemented 12 months later. The current contract is frankly bananas. The whole system is totally fractured, broken. And people don’t want to work in that system.”

He cites recent examples of care he himself has been forced to give – telling a woman suffering from migraine he could refer he publicly for an MRI, and wait two years for an appointment, or advise her to do it privately and pay €300; referring a nursing home patient to hospital where their care will cost €1,000 a night because he, as a GP, is not allowed to administer intravenous antibiotics.

“It’s insulting. 10 years of training and we’re not allowed to work properly as doctors, to achieve our potential. The most basic tests, we’re not allowed to do.” he says.

Regarding the issue with locums in Ireland, where inflated rates are paid by the HSE to agency staff to cover hospital shifts around the country, Ó Tuathail agrees it’s an example of the short-term thinking of Ireland’s health services.

“The locums situation is because the HSE will pay ‘whatever’ in order to ensure cover,” he says.

Meanwhile a GP gets a set amount of money from the HSE and has to cover all resources. Since Fempi (Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) in 2008 we’ve had our resources down 40%, but with the same overheads. Now I’m hearing from GPs that they’ve to take out loans to cover their tax bill. They can’t take a day off. The HSE should be funding locums to cover GP services, as they already do in the hospitals.
Fempi has to go. It already has for all other public servants. But GPs are told it has to happen for us with terms and conditions. Fempi has to be the first thing to go. But even that just puts us back to where we were in 2008. Then the contract has to come next. We just want to be treated like equals.

Stalled discussions

He says he’s “disappointed” that discussions on the contract have stalled once more (“there’s no movement – two years later and we’re already two months behind”). However, he does believe that Health Minister Simon Harris is “genuinely concerned at the state of the health service”.

“He’s young, only a year older than me, he’s energetic. But I’m not sure our issues can be solved by one person. And I think he fundamentally doesn’t understand general practice, and that’s worrying,” Ó Tuathail says. “If there’s to be reform then he has to gain that understanding.”

He says that he doesn’t believe the “political will” is there to bring about change in the health service, to enact SlainteCare. “We need to reorient the service to focus on primary care, not the hospitals. As the saying goes, for every dollar spent on primary care you’ll save four in the long run.”

Regarding the issue of the possible result of the Eighth Amendment referendum on 25 May, Ó Tuathail stresses that the NAGP is taking a neutral stance on the vote.

But regarding Harris’s previous suggestion that any abortion service will be GP-led – that’s something he doesn’t believe is viable.

“We’re not in a position to provide a GP-led abortion service. I don’t believe we can do it. No other country in the world does it, to the best of my knowledge,” he says.

We haven’t got the resources, like ultrasound machines even.
The bottom line is we don’t have the resources, and nowhere else expects its GPs to do this. I don’t think that GPs can provide it, and I don’t think a GP surgery is the place for it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A massive black mark on Ireland' - Calls for review of planning laws after Apple scraps Athenry plan
105,990  324
2
'I had to collect my children from school and tell them that I’m dying': Emma Mhic Mhathúna
91,519  89
3
An Aer Lingus flight has returned to Dublin after hitting a hare on take-off
51,734  55
Fora
1
Two big supermarkets and a tech giant tumbled out of Ireland's top 10 favourite firms
568  0
2
Planning delays have forced Apple to abandoned plans for its €850m Athenry data centre
173  0
3
‘Running your own business is quite a lonely experience at times’
145  0
The42
1
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
27,430  43
2
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
16,796  14
3
Shamrock Rovers star Burke included in Ireland squad for games with Celtic, France and the US
15,979  26
DailyEdge
1
Selena Gomez proved she doesn't give a shite what people say about her Met Gala makeup with her latest Insta
10,630  0
2
Elton John has a pain in the face with the popularity of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You
8,087  1
3
Blake Lively used her Met Gala outfit to give Ryan Reynolds and her kids a tiny shout-out
7,336  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Former juvenile home worker (51) gets suspended sentence for possession of child pornography
Former juvenile home worker (51) gets suspended sentence for possession of child pornography
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man (22) who assaulted two children and smashed windows in 'drunken rampage' jailed
HSE
The new head of the GP union is younger than Simon Harris - and has a big battle on his hands
The new head of the GP union is younger than Simon Harris - and has a big battle on his hands
Tony O'Brien has stepped down as HSE Director amid cervical cancer scandal
Taoiseach and Health Minister weren't made aware of HSE 'memo' on CervicalCheck
GARDAí
A 40-year-old Romanian man has been missing since last month
A 40-year-old Romanian man has been missing since last month
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
DUBLIN
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
'I'm hoping to right that wrong this summer' - MDMA delighted to be back on form
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie