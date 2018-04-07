Body of missing Tipperary man found

THE BODY OF a missing 63-year-old from Tipperary has been found.

Malachy ‘Mal’ Brennan had gone missing from his home in Borrisokane last Monday.

Earlier this week, his family and gardaí made an urgent appeal for information about his whereabouts.

When last seen, Mal was only about five minutes away from his home.

The Nenagh Ormond Search and Rescue Unit, gardaí, the Civil Defence, the Killaloe Coast Guard and Rescue helicopter 115 from Shannon all assisted in the search.

In a statement this morning, gardaí thanked the public for its assistance during the search.