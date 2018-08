A MAN WAS arrested over the weekend after driving up Dublin’s Grafton Street while over the legal alcohol limit.

The man in his 30s drove a Volkswagen Passat up the pedestrianised Grafton Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

I know a shortcut!



This car was stopped driving up Grafton Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.



Driver arrested for drink driving and taken to Store Street Garda Station. pic.twitter.com/MggyG5zHMn — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 20, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

He was arrested for drink-driving shortly after 1am and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He was found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.