This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries

Paul Kelly didn’t see Daniel Ryan as he was pulling out onto an unlit roadway.

By Sonya McClean Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 8,562 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277595
File photo of a steering wheel
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandru Nika
File photo of a steering wheel
File photo of a steering wheel
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandru Nika

A FATHER-OF-FIVE who ran over a man as he was pulling out of a driveway has been fined €3,000 and banned from driving for four years.

Paul Kelly (42) left Daniel Ryan (60) with life-changing injuries when he didn’t see him as he was pulling out onto an unlit roadway beside Dublin Airport.

Ryan had multiple fractures to his abdomen and limbs and also suffered a pulmonary embolism, which is a blockage to a blood vessel, in his lung.

He remained in hospital on complete rest for a number of weeks and can no longer participate in the leisurely pursuits he previously enjoyed like golf, long-distance cycling and hill walking. He also gave up his part-time job.

Kelly, a mechanic, of Shanliss Road, Santry, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to driving without due care and attention thereby causing serious bodily harm on 26 October 2016. He has no previous convictions.

Garda Philip Murray told Siobhán Ní Chúlacháin BL, prosecuting, that Ryan had dropped his child at a match at the Ballymun Kickhams GAA club and decided to go for a walk by the airport to pass the time.

The garda accepted that the road Ryan was walking on, Collinstown Lane, had no street lighting but said Ryan carried a torch with him. Ryan heard Kelly’s car coming towards him out of a driveway and shouted ‘stop’ but he was knocked down before the man drove over him.

Emergency services

Murray said Kelly felt the bump and immediately pulled over and contacted the emergency services. He remained at the scene until the gardaí arrived, passed a breath test and his car was taxed and insured.

Ryan was taken to hospital where he was in an induced coma for two days. His victim impact report stated that he suffers panic attacks, nightmares, flashbacks and has trouble sleeping since the accident.

He said he felt he had aged because of his injuries and consequential restricted mobility. He can no longer play golf, go for long cycles or go hill walking – the only three physical activities he regularly participated in.

Murray agreed with David Staunton BL, defending, that Kelly “cooperated fully from start to finish” and had expressed concern for Ryan. He accepted that Ryan was walking by the driveway and the manner in which Kelly drove out of the driveway didn’t give him the opportunity to see the pedestrian.

Murray further accepted that the lighting conditions on the road were a contributing factor and described them as “non-existent”.

‘Lapse in judgement’

Staunton said his client accepted that Ryan’s injuries were both significant and life-changing. He said it was “singular and momentary lapse of judgement”. “He failed to pay the necessary attention for a split second, which had a life-changing impact on the victim,” Staunton said.

Counsel accepted that his client “should have been aware of the lighting conditions when he pulled out” before he handed in a number of testimonials which described Kelly as otherwise “a conscientious and careful driver”.

Judge Melanie Greally said it was “a cautionary tale to all drivers that lapses of this nature are not tolerable” but accepted that Kelly behaved in a responsible way in the immediate aftermath and had since demonstrated the appropriate insight and remorse for his actions.

She accepted that the testimonials outlined that Kelly’s driving represented “an exceptional and momentary lapse of someone who is otherwise a careful and conscientious motorist”.

The judge said, due to the lighting conditions, Ryan was not a conspicuous person on the pathway at the the time of the collision but added that “the manner of Kelly’s driving required greater care and attention”.

Judge Greally gave Kelly 12 months to pay a €3,000 fine and disqualified him from driving for four years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    123,661  135
    2
    		Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    109,001  32
    3
    		Met Éireann warns of 'ferocious looking beast' as storm expected to hit overnight on Thursday
    79,292  28
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    947  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    722  0
    3
    		Budget 2019: Here's everything you need to know about today's announcement
    651  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    31,852  67
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    30,641  55
    3
    		Burke and Towell among the players cut from Ireland squad for double header
    16,446  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rebecca Humphries says Seann Walsh branded her 'a psycho' when she questioned his behaviour
    6,484  1
    2
    		Busy Philipps said James Franco 'threw her flat on her back' while filming Freaks and Geeks... it's The Dredge
    5,172  0
    3
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    4,356  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    Most people want cost of cigarettes increased by fiver to fund cancer treatments
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    DUBLIN
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    CORK
    Cash and gold coins found during search over â¬3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cash and gold coins found during search over €3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie