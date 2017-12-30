  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 31 December, 2017
Male (29) arrested after man's body discovered in house in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 6:12 PM
10 hours ago 16,794 Views 16 Comments
Image: Paolo Trabattoni/Flickr/CC
Image: Paolo Trabattoni/Flickr/CC

GARDAÍ IN NEWCASTLEWEST investigating the death of a man in his 30s in Limerick have arrested a man aged 29 in connected with the incident.

He is being detained at Newcastlewest Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Pallaskenry, Co Limerick today shortly before 5pm and discovered the body of a male in a house.

The area was immediately sealed off for a technical examination. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the gardaí in Newcastlewest on 061 393102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

