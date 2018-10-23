This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Man due in court charged in connection with murder of Amanda Carroll

The mother-of-two was discovered by a family member in her home on Sunday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 7:21 AM
Image: Facebook via RollingNews.ie
Image: Facebook via RollingNews.ie

A MANÂ HAS been charged in connection with the murder of Amanda Carroll.Â 

The 33-year-old mother-of-two was discovered by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra on Sunday.Â 

Following the completion of a post-mortem, officers confirmed yesterday that they are now conducting a murder investigation. They are not releasing results of the examination at this time.Â 

A man in his mid-thirties was arrested on Sunday night and detained at Mountjoy Garda Station, where he was being questioned by gardaÃ­.Â 

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.Â 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.Â 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

