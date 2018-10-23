Man due in court charged in connection with murder of Amanda Carroll

A MANÂ HAS been charged in connection with the murder of Amanda Carroll.Â

The 33-year-old mother-of-two was discovered by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra on Sunday.Â

Following the completion of a post-mortem, officers confirmed yesterday that they are now conducting a murder investigation. They are not releasing results of the examination at this time.Â

A man in his mid-thirties was arrested on Sunday night and detained at Mountjoy Garda Station, where he was being questioned by gardaÃ­.Â

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.Â

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.Â