Man (80s) dies after car crashes into wall in Roscommon

A MAN IN his 80s has died in a single vehicle car crash in Roscommon this morning.

The incident happened on the Old Carrick Road, Boyle, Roscommon at 10am.

The driver, a man in his early 80s, died when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. He was the sole occupant of the car. His body has been removed to County Roscommon Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 – 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.