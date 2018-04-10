  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Man dead after fishing boat sinks off Mayo coast

Three men were rescued after sending a mayday broadcast this afternoon.

By Sinead Baker Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 5:17 PM
A photograph taken by the Air Corps of the rescue operation.
Image: Emmet Long/Irish Air Corps
A photograph taken by the Air Corps of the rescue operation.
A photograph taken by the Air Corps of the rescue operation.
Image: Emmet Long/Irish Air Corps

A MAN HAS died after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Mayo this afternoon.

Three fishermen made it to a life raft where they were rescued by the Coast Guard and airlifted to Sligo University Hospital.

A man in his 50s was later declared dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released yet.

The boat sank 16 kilometers off Eagle Island earlier today.

Malin Head Rescue Centre, which coordinated the rescue operation, received a mayday broadcast just after 12.30pm.

The Coast Guard helicopter saw the flares at 1.20pm, allowing them to locate the casualties.

Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopterÂ Rescue 118 and Ballyglass RNLI were dispatched to the area immediately,Â  assisted by an Air Corps Casa sea patrol aircraft that was already in the area.

