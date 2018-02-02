Body of man found in Dublin's north inner city

The scene of the incident at Ryders Row, Dublin 1

THE BODY OF a man has been found this morning at Ryders Row, in Dublin’s north inner city.

It is understood that the man was found in a sleeping bag and that it is a known area for people to sleep rough.

The body was found next to the Bike Yard, just off Parnell Street – close to the Cineworld cinema and a number of language schools.

A garda van, five gardaí and members of the emergency services are at the scene.

The body was being removed this morning at about 10.15am.

The area has been preserved for examination.

With reporting by Cormac Fitzgerald.