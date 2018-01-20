Man killed in feud-related shooting in Dublin

The scene of the shooting.

A MAN HAS been shot dead in Clondalkin, west Dublin.

The 27-year-old was shot at the Bridgeview halting site near Cloverhill Road this afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm and a number of Garda units and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The man’s body remains at the site and the location has been sealed off. The State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to attend the scene.

It is understood only one person was shot in what is understood to be an attack related to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud. The man was shot while sitting in a car near the site, close to Cloverhill Prison.

A second scene has been preserved on Crag Ave where a car was located on fire shortly after the incident.

An incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station where investigating gardaí will conduct a case conference later this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666 7300, Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.