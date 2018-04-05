Police in UK seal off road after reports of man 'armed with machetes'

POLICE IN ENGLAND have sealed off a road after reports of a man armed with machetes.

Buffery Road in Dudley remains closed while police are at the scene of a disorder which happened just before 3.30pm.

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Firearms officers were deployed to the scene after it was reported that a man was seen armed with machetes.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and is thought to be a dispute between two groups. There is no threat to the wider public, West Midlands Police have said.

Forensic examinations are taking place and officers are speaking to witnesses.