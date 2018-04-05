  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Police in UK seal off road after reports of man 'armed with machetes'

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

By Ã“rla Ryan Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 9:26 PM
51 minutes ago 8,910 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3943133
Image: Facebook/West Midlands Police
Image: Facebook/West Midlands Police

POLICE IN ENGLAND have sealed off a road after reports of a man armed with machetes.

Buffery Road in Dudley remains closed while police are at the scene of a disorder which happened just before 3.30pm.

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Firearms officers were deployed to the scene after it was reported that a man was seen armed with machetes.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and is thought to be a dispute between two groups. There is no threat to the wider public, West Midlands Police have said.

Forensic examinations are taking place and officers are speaking to witnesses.

