Man and woman arrested after two elderly people threatened at gunpoint and robbed in their Cavan homes

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after an elderly man and woman were threatened and robbed in separate incidents in Ballyjamesduff in Cavan yesterday evening.

A woman in her 70s was threatened at gunpoint in her home at around 7pm. The two intruders made off with jewellery and cash.

Minutes later two intruders entered a second house in and threatened a man in his 90s. They also fled that scene with a sum of cash.

The alarm was raised and garda intercepted a car in Virginia. The occupants of the car, a man in his 20s and woman in her 30s, were arrested and brought to Bailieboro Garda Station.

A technical and forensic examination of the scenes has been carried out. Investigating gardaí have also recovered some of the property taken during the burglaries.

The man and woman were not physically injured during the burglaries but did receive medical treatment and assessment.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.