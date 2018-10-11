This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man and woman jailed in UK after toddler severely mauled by dog

The 18-month-old girl was left with serious injuries to her scalp.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 9,612 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4279717
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Sergei Babenko
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Sergei Babenko

A MAN AND a woman have been jailed after they admitted owning a dog which severely mauled a toddler in a play area in Kent, England. 

Hayley Eldridge (29) and Michael Thornton (27), both from Chatham, left the pit bull dog in the care of a 15-year-old girl on 4 April 2017, who took it into a children’s play area, where it attacked the toddler.

The 18-month-old girl was left with serious injuries to her scalp and is likely to require major surgery in the future. 

The dog was later shot dead by firearms officers. 

At Maidstone Crown Court yesterday afternoon, both defendants were sentenced to immediate custody and disqualified from owning a dog for five years. 

Thronton and Eldridge had pleaded guilty to being the owners of the dog. 

Eldridge was sentenced to 21 months in prison for the dangerous dog offence and 16 weeks in prison for a related offence of perjury, to be served consecutively. 

“When the case came to trial both defendants pleaded guilty in the face of a strong case put together by the CPS and the police, aided by the many witnesses who came forward to give accounts of what had happened, both during the attack and prior to it,” David Skelton, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said. 

“The defendants put the animal in the care of a teenage girl, who was clearly not a fit and proper person to look after it,” Skelton said. 

This incident deeply affected the local community and not least the very young victim who suffered horrendous injuries. No doubt this will stay with her and her family for the rest of their lives. 

“Although neither defendant was present at the time of the attack, under the Dangerous Dogs Act, the owners can still commit an offence, even if someone else was in charge of the dog at the time.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    97,853  71
    2
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for €700/month, removed from website
    56,385  59
    3
    		Storm Callum is due to hit Ireland tonight with high winds ... here's everything you need to know
    48,239  30
    Fora
    1
    		Higher gambling taxes have made Ireland one of the world's 'most penal' betting markets
    1,249  0
    2
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    172  0
    3
    		Despite threats to cut services, Ryanair will run more winter routes than any airline worldwide
    130  0
    The42
    1
    		New deal! Conor Murray agrees IRFU contract extension until June 2022
    32,294  78
    2
    		'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    22,277  8
    3
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    21,701  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    36,695  10
    2
    		Chris Meloni was criticised for posting nude shots of Melania Trump because Twitter knows shaming when it sees it
    8,053  5
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,591  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna
    COURT
    Man and woman jailed in UK after toddler severely mauled by dog
    Man and woman jailed in UK after toddler severely mauled by dog
    UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    Mother whose baby suffered skull fracture, broken arm and legs walks free from court

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie