'A true music maverick': The Fall frontman Mark E Smith dies aged 60

Source: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

THE LEAD SINGER of Manchester post-punk band the Fall Mark E Smith has died.

The 60-year-old was the only member of the band who’d been there since its formation in 1976, and Smith was well-known for falling out with bandmates with The Fall having had over 60 members over 40 years.

The prolific Smith oversaw the release of the Fall’s 32nd studio album last year and recently toured regularly, as his health would allow.

Smith’s dead was confirmed by the band’s record label Cherry Red Records, and on the band’s Twitter page.

The day I've been dreading.



"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home.... 1/2 — Fall news (@fallnews) January 24, 2018 Source: Fall news /Twitter

Tributes to Smith online referred to him as a “true music maverick”, a “genius” and “incomparable”.

BBC Radio’s Lauren Laverne said: “One of my biggest heroes. Had a nightmare interviewing him (of course) but then he put me in a song. So sharp, clever and untouchably cool.”

Comedian Tim Vine said: “There’s not many people I hero worship. Mark E Smith was one of them. This news has made me sad. He’s Completely Irreplaceable. A total original.”