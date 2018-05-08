  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Grangegorman murders: Serial killer's appeal against his conviction is rejected

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Tuesday 8 May 2018, 10:55 AM
6 minutes ago 304 Views 1 Comment
Mark Nash
Image: RollingNews.ie
Mark Nash
Mark Nash
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE COURT OF Appeal has upheld serial killer Mark Nash’s conviction for the “cold-case” killing of two women in Dublin, known as the Grangegorman murders.

Nash was found guilty in 2015 of murdering the two women, whose mutilated bodies were found in sheltered accommodation in Grangegorman 20 years ago.

The 44-year-old, who is originally from England but has last addresses at Prussia Street and Clonliffe Road in Dublin, had pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Sylvia Sheils, aged 59, and Mary Callanan, aged 61, between 6 and 7 March 1997.

A Central Criminal Court jury found Nash unanimously guilty after deliberating for four hours following a 48-day trial and he was accordingly given the mandatory life sentence by Justice Carroll Moran on 20 April 2015.

Nash had already been serving life since October 1998 for murdering two people in Ballintober, Castlerea in Roscommon and leaving a woman seriously injured in mid-August 1997. The four murders were committed within the space of five months.

Appeal

Opening an appeal against his conviction for the Grangegorman murders, Nash’s lead senior counsel, Hugh Hartnett SC, told the Court of Appeal that it was an “extraordinary and unusual case” because another man, the late Dean Lyons, had “confessed”.

A short time later, while Nash was in detention on foot of the Roscommon double killing, he admitted to having carried out the Grangegorman murders five months earlier.

This sent a “tremor” through Garda Headquarters, the court heard, and various senior officers were tasked with examining how two people were confessing to the same double murder.

Dean Lyons died in 2000 and a jacket, which had been seized from Nash’s home during the investigation in the 1990s, was tested and nothing of probative value was found.

Nearly ten years later, and with advances in science, DNA was found around the button threads of Nash’s jacket and the DPP decided to prosecute.

Hartnett said the two main planks to the prosecution’s case were the admissions made by Nash and the DNA evidence.

Dismissing Nash’s appeal against conviction today, Justice Alan Mahon said it had been a lengthy and complex trial, stretching over four months in 2015.

Justice Mahon, who sat with Justice John Edwards and Justice Michael White, said the various appeal grounds had been considered in detail particularly issues relating to the admissions of Nash and the scientific/forensic evidence. However, he said no grounds of appeal were upheld by the court and “accordingly we must dismiss the appeal”.

Nash was not in court for the delivery of the judgment.

Ruaidhrí Giblin

