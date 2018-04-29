  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It can happen because you're in the wrong place at the wrong time': A movie about 'good people' having an affair

Writer and director Mark O’Rowe’s latest film is the next chapter in a diverse and lauded career.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 10:34 AM
28 minutes ago 2,985 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3981107

*Warning – This article contains spoilers for new movie Delinquent Season as well as some of Mark O’Rowe’s earlier work**

Source: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube

IN MARK O’ROWE’S new movie – Delinquent Season – two middle-class couples navigate through a story of marital infidelity and the disintegration of close family relationships.

A lot of the story unfolds through what we don’t see. Early on, one of the characters, Yvonne, is hit by her husband. The audience doesn’t see the punch, just the aftermath.

Later, Yvonne’s husband – Chris – tells the other main character Jim that he has a terminal illness.

Again, we miss the reveal – the scene starts after the admission. Jim and Yvonne start having an affair, the camera cuts before the moment they start having sex.

The audience sees blood in a bathroom sink, but not it being coughed up.

Delinquent Season was released in Irish cinemas this week. It O’Rowe’s first time directing for screen and boasts an all-star cast.

Cillian Murphy and Catherine Walker play Jim and Yvonne respectively – the two characters who have the affair. Jim’s wife Danielle is played by Eva Birthistle, while Andrew Scott plays Yvonne’s partner Chris.

The movie is a tense, dialogue-heavy piece of work, and is at many points an exercise in restraint.

The characters speak plainly and simply, their innermost thoughts hidden from each other and from the audience. In that way, the movie is a logical follow on from acclaimed playwright and director O’Rowe’s most recent theatre work.

“It’s interesting all of that stuff we don’t see and all of the stuff that’s unsaid but that we kind of know is being said or we question,” O’Rowe told TheJournal.ie in a recent interview.

And that slightly comes out of my more recent theatre work as well where you kind of notice other stuff going on.

Delinquent Season is a logical follow-on then from O’Rowe’s at times hyper-realistic play Our Few And Evil Days which premiered in the Abbey Theatre in October 2014.

We have a similar set up in this play: a middle class family (one this time) with secrets beneath the surface. Dialogue pregnant with hidden meaning. Dinner parties and pared-back conversations over glasses of wine, where what’s being said is not as important as what’s not being said.

The comparisons can only go so far (Our Few and Evil Days takes a very dark, surreal turn near the end), but it’s easy to see a connecting line between both works.

“Say for example something like Our Few and Evil Days,” says O’Rowe.

“What holds the audience’s attention is that – I mean there’s a story and all that – but it’s all the mysteries happening from moment to moment that the audience keeps having to question and wonder about.

“So they’re never given a chance to kind of sit back. Because once they sit back your play is dead, do you know what I mean?

So it’s the idea of if you allow space for the audience to do some of the work it makes watching something like that be a more active experience.

This form of storytelling is also evident in O’Rowe’s latest play, The Approach. Described by the Irish Times as “an intricate puzzle of a play”, it follows three women who have alternating one-on-on conversations with each other.

So, too, do we see this controlled, simmering intensity evident in O’Rowe’s 2015 adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Hedda Gabler, described by The Guardian as “a production that at times is so controlled that it becomes almost inert”.

It is easy to look at O’Rowe’s work then and see common theme or intent. A reserved, understated formalism – preoccupied with the minutiae of detail that makes up every day, middle class life.

But it wasn’t always like this.

Early work 

Anyone looking at the artistic output of Mark O’Rowe in the early years of his career would have been hard pushed to imagine a movie like the Delinquent Season as his directorial debut.

Exploding onto the theatre scene in the late 1990s, O’Rowe’s breakthrough work was Howie the Rookie, a blistering, violent two-man monologue and dizzying trip through the ruined suburbs and seedy underworld of Dublin city.

Frenetic, relentless, visceral – the work caused a big stir when it premiered in 1999, and cemented O’Rowe’s position as one to watch.

He followed this with a a number of similar movies and plays – intense, energetic, relentless. Among them was 2003′s Intermission.

O’Rowe’s early work has had a big impact on the Irish theatre scene, with pieces like Howie the Rookie inspiring a wealth of pared-back linguistically vibrant plays from other artists.

(A revised one-man version of Howie the Rookie – directed by O’Rowe and starring Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – premiered in 2013 to rave reviews)

This type of play culminated with 2007′s Terminus – a three-person narrative where each character speaks in intersecting monologues and a flowing verse. This was O’Rowe’s theatre directing debut.

It was a work not unlike O’Rowe’s previous plays, albeit with a far more bombastic supernatural feel – a psychotic serial killer who sold his soul; demons made of worms; blood; violence; anger; pathos; love.

After 2007′s Terminus, the next original play that O’Rowe would go on to stage was 2014′s Our Few and Evil Days.

Regarding the full milieu of his work, it’s hard sometimes to reconcile the work of this early period with his most recent offerings.

So what changed?

“Life. Ageing,” says O’Rowe.

“So if you go right back to Howie the Rookie. I’m a young man in my late 20s – madly influenced by James L Roy and kung fu movies and all that stuff that has violence and energy and wanting to kind of show the virtuosity I’m capable of and all that stuff.

And then you cut to your kind of early to mid-40s, going back to our Few and Evil Days and your interests are different and you become slightly more fascinated by the life you’re living and the world that you’re living in.

With something like Terminus, O’Rowe says he feels he had taken that type of wild, in-your-face theatre to its logical end point.

“With Terminus I kind of went – that’s as far as I can take that type of play,” he says.

Demons flying around made of worms? I think I may have started to write something like that maybe afterwards and I thought, ‘it’s gone. I’ve no interest’.

Nowadays a fascination with “how you communicate with people and how they communicate with you” is what preoccupies him more.

“I got to the point where there was enough crazy exciting shit out there with Hollywood even, with action movies, with superhero movies, with theatre that was about spectacle,” he says.

“Then you live with them for a long time and you wonder, have I nothing else to offer that’s kind of about me?

“That feels like I’m not jumping on something else that other people are doing?

Because I can’t get there and nor do I want to and nor does the world need me to get there – because there’s so much of it anyway.

A puzzle of motive

In Delinquent Season, O’Rowe doesn’t want to give the audience an easy way out. He doesn’t label someone the “bad guy” or the “good guy”. There’s no easy answers or apportioning of blame.

“We’re different. I wouldn’t quite consider Cillian’s (character) a dickhead, but what he did was wrong,” O’Rowe says in response to an assertion by TheJournal.ie that Murphy’s Jim felt as though he was emasculated, which inspired his affair.

“The idea that he was emasculated. There’s nothing in the film to tell you that. You’re trying to find a reason and that’s what I’m talking about the act of involvement,” he says.

“If I had created a scene where she had said something to him and he said ‘oh I’m emasculated’ that lets us all off the hook, cos we go A + B = C. I have not given an actual reason for that to have happened.

See that’s the thing – it’s the active thing of what’s going on because so little is being shown it’s like a puzzle, I suppose. A puzzle of motive.

O’Rowe wanted the Delinquent Season to be a movie about “good people” with “high moral values” who have an affair.

“It can happen because you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time and you’re susceptible to and you just go with it when it’s presented in front of you – and that’s kind of what happens in this,” he says.

And so that’s not to say that you’re not 100% to blame but what it does is it opens up the possibility of it happening to any of us, I think.

A “puzzle of motive” is an apt way to describe O’Rowe himself and the art he creates and why he chooses to create it.

From demons made of worms flying through the Dublin skies, to quiet middle class couples laughing around the dinner table.

“There’s a little bit of a sense to telling these big fantastic stories of saying ‘oh look at me look what I can do’ and I don’t need to do do that anymore,” he says.

I’m older now I’m much more comfortable in my self and it’s much easier to write something about what really interests you rather than trying to figure out what other people want and give them that.

So, with his directorial debut out of the way, the question is – what’s next?

“If you were going to say to me what’s next, what are you going to write next. Is it a play is it a movie, I don’t know… Is it a horrific thing is it about a relationship – I don’t know,” he says.

“I don’t have any ideas at the moment so that’s why I’m saying that. You just don’t know.

So when I said I had left things like Terminus behind, it probably wasn’t until a few years after that I realised I had.

Sometimes, O’Rowe says, it takes a long time after something had ended to realise it has ended.

“You just don’t really know and everything always makes complete sense in retrospect. But you can never see the kind of future you don’t know,” he says.

When I even say that to you – I hope a fucking idea comes to me soon that I can get. It’s not a great place to be in saying I don’t have one at the moment, you know?

If the last 20 years are anything to go by, it’s clear O’Rowe isn’t without an idea for too long.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man who had sex with his manager loses claim over his contract not being renewed
53,973  0
2
It's almost May, but temperatures are set to hit freezing in some places tonight
32,829  34
3
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
27,093  18
Fora
1
A worker 'wracked with guilt' after sex with his manager has lost his unfair dismissal case
831  0
2
This Voxpro exec is bringing the self-driving car industry to Achill Island for 'the craic'
240  0
3
'It's serial objecting to try and do a deal': The truth behind Irish forecourt planning rows
90  0
The42
1
Seven-try Connacht rout Leinster on fitting farewell bash for John Muldoon
41,889  134
2
Supreme Katie Taylor lights up Brooklyn as she unifies lightweight world titles
33,590  35
3
'I can't wait to pull on the Leinster jersey. It feels good to be a rugby player again'
33,370  4
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian told Ellen that Tristan cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant is 'so f**ked up'
11,249  0
2
12 tweets that prove Aisling Bea is Kildare's best export
10,267  0
3
8 of the best reactions to Kanye's new song which people are certain is a piss-take
8,410  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Teenager (18) dies in Cavan car crash
Have you seen this teenager? Noel Mackin has been missing from Monaghan for the past 12 days
DUBLIN
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
CANCER
'I'm sorry recent events caused distress' - Clinical Director of Cervical Check steps down
'I'm sorry recent events caused distress' - Clinical Director of Cervical Check steps down
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening
POLL
Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?
Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?
New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country
Poll: When was the last time you used Aertel?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie