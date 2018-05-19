  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 19 May, 2018
The wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is under way in Windsor

Guests at the ceremony include Elton John, George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 19 May 2018, 12:03 PM
28 minutes ago 6,656 Views 30 Comments
markle Source: Sky News

THE WEDDING OF actress Meghan Markle and Britainâ€™s Prince Harry is under way in Windsor.

Thousands of royal watchers have lined the streets of the English town ahead of the big day.

Markle set off from her hotel in a vintage Rolls-Royce bound for the chapel wearing a white veil, dress and glittering tiara.

Guests at the ceremony include Elton John, George Clooney, David Beckham, Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey.

1 Markle arrives at the chapel Source: Sky News

Earlier, well-wishers cheered as Harry arrived at the church with his brother and best man Prince William, both wearing dark military uniforms.

Many spectators camped overnight to secure the best spots to watch the newlyweds, who will take a ride in an open-topped carriage around Windsor after the ceremony.

More to followâ€¦

