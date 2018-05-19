The wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is under way in Windsor

Source: Sky News

THE WEDDING OF actress Meghan Markle and Britainâ€™s Prince Harry is under way in Windsor.

Thousands of royal watchers have lined the streets of the English town ahead of the big day.

Markle set off from her hotel in a vintage Rolls-Royce bound for the chapel wearing a white veil, dress and glittering tiara.

Guests at the ceremony include Elton John, George Clooney, David Beckham, Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier, well-wishers cheered as Harry arrived at the church with his brother and best man Prince William, both wearing dark military uniforms.

Many spectators camped overnight to secure the best spots to watch the newlyweds, who will take a ride in an open-topped carriage around Windsor after the ceremony.

