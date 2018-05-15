  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Markle's father 'will not attend royal wedding' after posing for paparazzi photos

The actor’s father said he was convinced to pose for the shots after being hounded by photographers.

By AFP Tuesday 15 May 2018, 8:10 AM
1 hour ago 12,651 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4013098
Actor Meghan Markle and British royal Prince Harry are to marry on Saturday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Actor Meghan Markle and British royal Prince Harry are to marry on Saturday.
Actor Meghan Markle and British royal Prince Harry are to marry on Saturday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MEGHAN MARKLE’S FATHER will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry this weekend, according to US media reports, as Kensington Palace pleaded for “understanding and respect” for the couple during a “difficult situation”.

According to celebrity news website TMZ, Thomas Markle, who recently posed for paparazzi photos, has pulled out of accompanying his daughter down the aisle at Windsor Castle because he does not want to embarrass her.

He is also reported to have suffered a heart attack in recent days.

Kensington Palace, the official residence of the couple, did not confirm whether Markle senior had pulled out of the wedding, but it did issue a statement hinting that all was not well.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding,” the palace said in a statement.

She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation.

The US actor’s father had previously defied the palace’s pleas for secrecy by agreeing to pose for a paparazzi photoshoot.

The images, showing him being measured for a suit and admiring a photo of the future royal couple on his computer, sold for $100,000 (€83,000) according to tabloid the Daily Mirror.

A source close to Thomas Markle, cited by the publication, said he was convinced to pose for the shots after being hounded by the paparazzi. He is now said to feel “like a total fool” who has been “scammed”.

Markle, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, had been due to be walked up the aisle by her 73-year-old father, an Emmy-winning Hollywood lighting director, who is now retired.

Her mother Doria Ragland is a 61-year-old yoga instructor and clinical therapist.

© AFP, 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Secondary students tell pro-life groups to stay away from campaigning in schools
62,773  193
2
A very surprised Sydney man won the lottery twice in the space of a week
57,371  32
3
Body of British soldier exhumed from bog in Clare
49,143  76
Fora
1
An Irish-owned firm has bagged the contract to install and maintain the World Cup final pitch
1,164  0
2
'A great win for the midlands': An Indian packaging firm is setting up shop in Longford
413  0
3
A big developer wants to build 200 homes on the site of Dublin's second-most expensive house
228  0
The42
1
Watch: Ireland's Euros dreams ended by Dutch in controversial penalty shootout loss
53,366  125
2
Magical moment as O'Brien makes history with Ireland's first Test century
32,099  38
3
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
28,413  16
DailyEdge
1
Brían F. O'Byrne acknowledged the Eighth Amendment in his powerful BAFTA acceptance speech
10,555  0
2
Lily Allen shared a story about accidentally taking too much ketamine and getting kicked out of the Glamour Awards
7,789  1
3
Maia Dunphy and Johnny Vegas have announced they've separated
7,469  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Gaza killings: TÃ¡naiste summons Israeli ambassador to express Ireland's 'shock and dismay'
Gaza killings: Tánaiste summons Israeli ambassador to express Ireland's 'shock and dismay'
Palestinian baby dies from tear gas inhalation at Gaza protest
55 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
COURTS
'There's a lot we can do to make the court process easier for rape victims'
'There's a lot we can do to make the court process easier for rape victims'
Man who sexually assaulted girls 'targeted them when they were neglected by mother'
Two women jailed for six years for plastic bag killing
HEALTH
'They found out she was dead so just filed it away': Daughter of woman who died in cervical smear scandal
'They found out she was dead so just filed it away': Daughter of woman who died in cervical smear scandal
HSE says 18 women affected by CervicalCheck controversy have died
Q&A: Can pregnant women receive cancer treatment?
LEINSTER
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie