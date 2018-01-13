  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scientists have discovered glaciers buried deep on the surface of Mars

A better understanding of the depth and location of ice on the planet could help future exporers.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 8:00 AM
5 hours ago 9,054 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3793475

BURIED GLACIERS HAVE been spotted on Mars, offering new hints about how much water may be accessible on the Red Planet and where it is located, researchers have said.

Although ice has long been known to exist on Mars, a better understanding of its depth and location could be vital to future human explorers, said the report in the US journal Science.

“Astronauts could essentially just go there with a bucket and a shovel and get all the water they need,” said co-author Shane Byrne of the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory in Tucson.

A total of eight ice sites, some as shallow as a few feet below the surface, and going as deep as 100 metres or more, have been exposed by erosion.

nasa Detailed subsection of an icy scarp on Mars in enhanced colour. Source: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/USGS

These underground cliffs, or scarps, appear “to be nearly pure ice,” said the report.

The discovery was possible due to images and data sent by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), launched in 2005.

The probe’s first find of water on Mars was published in Science in 2010.

Widespread ice 

But now, scientists realise that ice is more widespread than previously thought, said lead author Colin Dundas, a geologist at the US Geological Survey in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“There is shallow ground ice under roughly a third of the Martian surface, which records the recent history of Mars,” he said.

What we’ve seen here are cross-sections through the ice that give us a 3-D view with more detail than ever before.

The ice contains bands and colour variations that suggest it was formed layer by layer, perhaps as snow accumulated over time, leading to ice sheets.

Researchers believe the ice formed relatively recently, because the sites appear smooth on the surface, unpocked by craters that would be formed by celestial debris smashing into the planet over time.

But just how and when they formed remains unclear.

The cliffs are located in the northern and southern hemispheres of Mars, at a latitude of 55 to 58 degrees, which on Earth would be similar to Scotland or the tip of South America.

These regions slip into a frigid darkness during the Martian winter and would not be a suitable site for a long-term human camp.

However, they are not as treacherous as the poles, and if a sample could be drilled from one of the glaciers, researchers could learn plenty about Mars’ climate and the potential for life on Earth’s neighbouring planet.

“If you had a mission at one of these sites, sampling the layers going down the scarp, you could get a detailed climate history of Mars,” said MRO deputy project scientist Leslie Tamppari of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

It’s part of the whole story of what happens to water on Mars over time: Where does it go? When does ice accumulate? When does it recede?

NASA plans to send the first human explorers to Mars by the 2030s.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: ‘I didn’t want to be known as the person who broke something on the Hubble telescope’ >

Read: European Mars lander’s fate unclear, signs ‘not good’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
61,102  24
2
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
56,793  60
3
Motorists advised to take care as 3 separate rainfall warnings issued
55,894  25
Fora
1
'My parents said I'd made a bad decision leaving a secure job – we completely fell out'
2,564  0
2
Billionaire Dermot Desmond is suing over 'leaks' on his battle for Ireland's most expensive house
725  0
3
Heineken Ireland won't face investigation despite fears it shuts rivals out of pubs
423  0
The42
1
'She got away with absolute f**king murder!' The day Katie Taylor took on the boys of Ballyfermot
38,510  18
2
'It’s like a car racing game. No one ever picks the view when you're in the car'
33,233  23
3
How the US could become the Dublin GAA of the soccer world
32,242  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
Mark Wahlberg refused to approve Kevin Spacey's replacement in All The Money unless he was paid $1m
14,302  9
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
7,529  0
3
Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things wants Kourtney Kardashian to "shake her salad" so Kim is making it happen
7,464  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Dermot Desmond takes court action over alleged leak to newspaper relating to sale of D4 home
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Man (50s) dies after slipping and falling into the water at Dublin Port
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel
OPINION
'Social housing should not just be for people with low incomes â this creates ghettos'
'Social housing should not just be for people with low incomes – this creates ghettos'
Simon Coveney: 'Gaza is slightly smaller than County Louth but nearly 2 million people live in it'
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin: It's time to abolish single-sex schools

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie