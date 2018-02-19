  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three billboards erected outside small Galway village in honour of Martin McDonagh

McDonagh’s father grew up in Lettermullan in the Gaeltacht region of Galway.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 19 Feb 2018, 6:16 PM
6 hours ago 36,620 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3860849
Image: Róisín Nic Leoid via Twitter
Image: Róisín Nic Leoid via Twitter

THREE BILLBOARDS HAVE been erected outside Lettermullen, Co Galway to honour Irish director and filmmaker Martin McDonagh.

McDonagh’s latest film - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – has already won a rake of awards (including five Baftas) and is hotly tipped to pick up the Best Picture Oscar next month.

It is McDonagh’s third feature film to write and direct (the other two being In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths). He is also an acclaimed playwright.

He was born in London in 1970 to Irish parents. But McDonagh and his brother spent a lot of their childhood summers and holidays in Ireland.

He spent a lot of time in his father’s home of the small Gaeltacht village of Lettermullan (Irish: Leitir Mealláin), Connemara, Co Galway.

To honour McDonagh’s continued success, the Lettermullan Heritage Centre arranged for three billboards to be erected outside the town.

The billboards – in Irish -  read, “Comhghairdeas Martin McDonagh” (Congratulations Martin McDonagh); “Réalt Mór Leitir Mealláin” (Big Lettermullan Star); Réalt Mór Hollywood (Big Hollywood Star).

Speaking to Irish language news website Tuairisc.ie, John Bhaba Jeaic Ó Conghaile – director of the local Heritage Centre – said that he had been talking to McDonagh and that he was “very proud” that he was receiving recognition in the birthplace of his father.

Ó Conghaile said that it was pupils from the local school who had put up the billboards.

“You have to remember, that for a small area like Lettermullan it’s fantastic the number of writers who have come out of the place,” he said.

Read: Five Baftas for Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboards’

Read: Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboards’ takes home three prizes at Screen Actors Guild awards

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We've paid back €90,000 on a €30,000 loan but we're still battling to keep our home'
114,082  144
2
Power restored after outages affect thousands in Dublin city centre
46,714  32
3
South Dublin burglary gang targets new areas following 45-second garda response time to attempted robbery
42,199  24
Fora
1
Irish bookmakers have offloaded their gambling site set up to rival Paddy Power
1,417  0
2
A major Dublin-based insurance firm has been banned from issuing new policies
528  0
3
Poll: Should cars be banned from central Dublin at peak times?
353  0
The42
1
'Love is love': Televised gay kiss lights up Olympics
36,128  71
2
Controversial sacking of manager by email leads to Kerry county board resignations
32,012  12
3
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad
29,238  87
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation got to see a whole new side to Daniel O'Donnell on this week's Room to Improve
11,226  1
2
Twitter is bloody raging with Jennifer Lawrence for insulting a British 'national treasure'
11,057  2
3
Denise Van Outen slammed an Ireland's Got Talent viewer who made a comment about James Kavanagh being 'overtly gay'
8,303  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Woman who pleaded guilty to having a gun at Connolly train station walks free after sentencing
Woman who pleaded guilty to having a gun at Connolly train station walks free after sentencing
Garda who suffered PTSD after he was attacked by four men awarded €15,000 in compensation
Graham Dwyer's case against the State argues his phone data should not have been collected
GARDAí
Man presents himself to gardaÃ­ after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Revolver, ammunition and cocaine seized at house in Dublin's north inner city
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
DUBLIN
Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops
Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops
South Dublin burglary gang targets new areas following 45-second garda response time to attempted robbery
Dublin north inner city locals object to charity homeless support centre opening in their area
IRELAND
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie