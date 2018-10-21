This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears

A member of the public complained that a high number of male visitors were attending a massage parlour in Olivemount, Windy Arbour.

By Brion Hoban Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 7:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Microgen
Image: Shutterstock/Microgen

A WOMAN RUNNING massage parlours in Dublin in which clients received “manual relief” believed the sensual massages were legal, a court heard.

Nan Wu (37) of Brandon Square, Waterville, Blanchardstown, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to controlling and directing the actions of prostitution for gain in the Dublin area in 2015.

Sergeant David Bunn told Siobhán Ní Chúlacháin BL, prosecuting, that a member of the public complained that a high number of male visitors were attending a massage parlour in Olivemount, Windy Arbour, Dublin.

Sergeant Bunn called the establishment and was offered prostitution services. He obtained a search warrant and visited the business on 17 April 2017.

He identified himself as a garda to the woman who opened the door and she showed him to the treatment room which contained a naked woman and man. The woman got dressed and then provided him with the phone number of her employer, Wu.

Arrest

Wu was arrested and interviewed by gardaí. She admitted knowledge of her employees providing “sex acts for money” and told gardaí about a second massage parlour she owned in which similar acts took place.

Sergeant Bunn agreed with James Dwyer SC, defending, that there was no evidence of coercion and that one of the woman working at the parlour had told gardaí “I am here of my own free will and no one has threatened me”.

Dwyer said that there was no sexual intercourse taking place at the massage parlours and that those who visited “could get what might be described as manual relief”.

He said Wu had not directed her employees to engage in sex acts, but rather that they learned to do so from her other employees. She did not directly profit from the acts as her employees kept the money they earned from illegal behaviour.

Dwyer said that Wu had believed that what her employees were doing was legal. She had once sacked an employee for having sex with a client.

He argued that the lack of coercion meant the crime fell on the lower end of the scale regarding offences of this type. He said that the Criminal Assets Bureau was also bringing proceedings against Wu.

Wu has no previous convictions and lives with her two children. She is originally from Dalian in China and has been living in Ireland for 17 years.

Judge Elma Sheahan ordered a probation report and adjourned the matter until January 15, of next year.

Brion Hoban

