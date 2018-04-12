Mastercard to create 175 new jobs at Dublin office

MASTERCARD SAYS IT will hire 175 people in Dublin with the expansion of its headquarters in Leopardstown.

The jobs will be in research and development as the company is developing software for cashless transactions.

Recruitment for the new positions is due to start immediately.

The global payments company already employees 380 staff in Ireland.

The Leopardstown office is the global headquarters of Mastercard Labs – the company’s research and development arm – which is dedicated to bringing innovative payment solutions to market at speed.

The office is also the hub of Mastercard’s business in Ireland, working with banks and credit card issuers to deliver payment services to consumers and businesses across Ireland.

The creation of these new jobs follows Mastercard’s recent announcement that it would bring its digital and physical payment teams under one organisation.

Key technology hub

Ken Moore, executive vice president and head of Mastercard Labs said: “Ireland is the heart of our global innovation efforts – throughout Mastercard, Dublin is admired as a key technology hub – we’re looking to replicate the innovation culture we’ve fostered here in our offices around the world. The vibrant culture we have here makes it the perfect place to recruit for these highly-skilled roles.

We need great minds who can look outside of Mastercard’s traditional payments expertise and create solutions to benefit our customers around the world, and I’m excited to grow our business here.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys said, “Ireland is now a very attractive location for international FinTech and payment companies from all over the world and announcements like this one today illustrate that our policies are continuing to deliver tangible results.”

Mastercard has taken on more space at its Mountainview headquarters in Leopardstown and has signed a lease until 2026, to accommodate growing numbers of staff. Since the opening of its Irish office in 2008, the number of people employed by Mastercard in Dublin has increased by 880%.