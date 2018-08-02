This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parent 'shocked' by child's poor maths grade loses racial discrimination case

The woman claimed that the child’s teacher suggested she was given a bad mark because she was not Irish.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 6:00 AM
3 minutes ago 42 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4158386
Image: Shutterstock/Mizuri
Image: Shutterstock/Mizuri

A MOTHER WHO was “shocked” at her daughter’s end-of-year school grades has lost a case for racial discrimination at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The case arose after the woman received her daughter’s final results for the 2016/17 academic year, and subsequently made a complaint under the Equal Status Act.

After receiving the results, the woman said she was “shocked and blown away” by them, particularly her daughter’s maths grade.

Although she accepted that her daughter had received a good mark, the woman believed it was unjustifiably lower than the one her daughter had received the previous year.

She believed that her daughter had performed better that year when compared to the previous year, despite receiving a lower grade.

Explanation

The woman then contacted her daughter’s teacher to ask for an explanation, and asked why her daughter had received 3’s in maths when she had received 4’s the previous year.

The teacher replied that she had no problem with the woman’s daughter, before allegedly telling the woman that the only problem was that her daughter was not Irish.

The woman claims that she told the teacher that her daughter’s step-father was Irish, before alleging that the teacher said the woman’s own surname was not Irish and that she could not talk about being Irish because she was not Irish herself.

When the woman met with the school principal later, she revealed that she looked through her daughter’s results for the whole year and believed she had performed well.

However, she felt her daughter was treated differently to Irish students, and that this was the first year in school where she had scored poorly.

The woman told the principal that the teacher made three references about nationality: her daughter not being Irish; her daughter’s surname; and the complainant not being Irish.

The woman also suggested to the principal that her daughter’s marks in Irish were low because she was not Irish, but the principal denied this.

The woman said her daughter’s Irish should not be affected because of her nationality, and asked how a teacher could scream at her and refer to her not being Irish.

‘Capable and confident’

In response, the school said that end-of-year reports are each teacher’s professional view of their pupils.

The teacher said she felt that the woman’s daughter was “capable and confident”, but was not yet at the level of a ‘5’ – the highest grade.

The school also refuted the claim that the teacher said the child’s mark in Irish was down to her nationality.

After the woman asked the teacher where she trained and whether she had children, the teacher became upset and referred the matter to the principal.

The principal said that when she met the woman, she did not say anything about the teacher commenting on her daughter not being Irish.

She said that the complaint about racial discrimination was first raised in a submission to the WRC.

The principal also said she had no recollection of the woman informing her that the teacher had said the child’s poor Irish mark was because of her nationality.

She said the woman was more concerned about the marks awarded in maths, and when the woman asked whether that was because her daughter was not Irish, the principal denied this.

In its decision, the commission ruled that the woman failed to establish discrimination on the grounds of race or victimisation under the Equal Status Act, and no award was made.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'If that was a dress I'd rip it off': €600 for bus driver dismissed after complaint about children's escort
92,383  14
2
Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey wants to know why he was 'excluded' from Waterford meeting
36,350  73
3
Shane Ross defends proposal to give grandparents cash for helping out with childcare
36,495  138
Fora
1
Hainan Airlines is scaling back its Dublin-Beijing service only months after launch
1,957  0
2
Facebook has launched an inquiry into Irish contractor CPL after undercover revelations
247  0
3
FBD's profits have jumped - but an investigation into its CEO could act as 'a drag'
220  0
The42
1
17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet looks set to declare for Ireland - reports
62,111  48
2
'If you had said that I'd still be Arsenal's record appearance holder, I’d probably have had you locked up'
40,315  23
3
Mayo manager Stephen Rochford facing backroom rebuild as key coaches depart
22,211  18
DailyEdge
1
'Baying for blood': Bloggers Unveiled no longer wants to be involved in the page
19,839  3
2
16 reactions to Bloggers Unveiled that prove it should be on Reeling in the Years
9,014  2
3
Alexandra from Love Island says this Irish beauty product makes her look "like a Victoria's Secret model"
4,534  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
HSE
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ find cannabis worth â¬135,000 after stopping man's car in Leitrim
Gardaí find cannabis worth €135,000 after stopping man's car in Leitrim
Galway man arrested in New York following €40,000 cocaine seizure
Teenage boy arrested near Liverpool after 14-year-old girl dies after taking drugs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie