Maths Week: Your Wednesday puzzle

IT'S MATHS WEEK, and as is our annual tradition here, we're setting you a puzzle a day this week

Joe went to the UK last week and changed money before he left. He wanted £100 sterling. There was a commission of €1.27 and they gave him a rate of 0.85 £/€.

He used his credit card for everything there and came home with the sterling. He went back to the bank with the £100 and was given a rate of 1.11 €/£ and again charged €1.27 for the pleasure.

How much did this whole transaction cost him?

