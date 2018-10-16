Maths Week: Your Tuesday puzzle

IT’S MATHS WEEK, and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you a puzzle a day with all answers published on the site on Sunday.

Get puzzling!

TODAY’S Q:

The budget introduces a sugar tax to reduce excess sugar consumption.

The Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Tax (SSDT) awaits formal approval from the EU but proposes 20c per litre on sugar content between 5 and 8 g per 100 millilitres and 30c per litre on sugar content 8 g or more.

A popular sugar-sweetened drink contains 35g of sugar in a 330ml can.

How much SSDT should be applied to a 2-litre bottle of this drink?

How much unnecessary sugar would you consume by drinking one 330ml can of this drink per day for one year?

