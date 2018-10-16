This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Maths Week: Your Tuesday puzzle

Sum Like it Hot.

By TheJournal.ie team Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 7:30 PM
48 minutes ago 4,009 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stokkete
Image: Shutterstock/Stokkete

IT’S MATHS WEEK, and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you a puzzle a day with all answers published on the site on Sunday. 

Get puzzling!

TODAY’S Q:

The budget introduces a sugar tax to reduce excess sugar consumption.

The Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Tax (SSDT) awaits formal approval from the EU but proposes 20c per litre on sugar content between 5 and 8 g per 100 millilitres and 30c per litre on sugar content 8 g or more.

A popular sugar-sweetened drink contains 35g of sugar in a 330ml can.

How much SSDT should be applied to a 2-litre bottle of this drink?

How much unnecessary sugar would you consume by drinking one 330ml can of this drink per day for one year?

All answers will be published on TheJournal.ie on Sunday. 

On a roll? Try some more of our Maths Week puzzles here.

