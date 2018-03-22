  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course

Matthew Horan was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years with the final two-and-a-half suspended.

By Fiona Ferguson Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 5:08 PM
46 minutes ago 4,574 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3918695
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Tishchenko
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Tishchenko

A DUBLIN MAN sentenced earlier this year for possession of child pornography and coercing young girls to send him sexually graphic images has been ordered not to take part in a computer programming course.

Matthew Horan (26) was sentenced last January to nine-and-a-half years with the final two and a half suspended. Judge Martin Nolan had ordered a probation report on that date into what interventions and services the prison service could provide to reform Horan.

Today Lorcan Staines BL, prosecuting, told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that the probation report confirmed that the “Better Lives” program would be available to Horan.

He said that the report also asked the court to make an order that a certain type of program not be entered into by Horan.

Judge Nolan ordered that Horan not be allowed to enter into a computer programming course as outlined in the probation report.

He also ordered that Horan enter a bond to be of good behaviour for two years from the date of his release, undergo two years post release supervision and avail of all services available to him.

During the sentence hearing last January, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Horan used Skype, Snapchat, Instagram and Kik, an anonymous instant messaging application, to send and receive child porn images from six identified child users in Ireland and nine unknown users around the world.

A forensic examination of Horan’s computer uncovered recorded Skype calls between him and two nine year-old-girls, both individually and together.

The recordings included footage of these girls engaging in graphic sexual acts.

Horan also took part in sexually explicit text conversations with the girls, during which there would be an exchange of photos.

Horan would use Kik to share child porn images and videos with unidentified users from around the world, most of whom claimed to be young teenagers.

He threatened to share an 11-year-old girl’s nude images to her social media if she didn’t send him more graphic photos.

In the text exchange between them, this child repeatedly told Horan that she would kill herself. He then continued to coerce her to send more images, the court heard.

Pleaded guilty

Horan, of St John’s Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin pleaded guilty to a count each of sexually exploiting two girls within the State on dates between 1 April and 23 November, 2014.

He pleaded guilty to two more counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of distributing child porn on dates in 2015. He further pleaded guilty to possessing child porn at his address on 11 July, 2015.

He pleaded guilty to three further counts of sexually exploiting female children through Snapchat and Instagram in the State on dates between 21 May, 2015 and 7 July, 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing child porn on a Sony mobile phone at his home on 7 July, 2016. He has no previous convictions.

In sentencing Horan last January Judge Nolan said Horan had a very unhealthy, insidious and debased sexual interest in children. He said the crimes were all committed for Horan’s indulgence and pleasure and Horan had exploited children in a most horrible way.

“He knew what he was doing was wrong. He understood the damage and yet he didn’t stop what he was doing,” he said.

Judge Nolan had backdated the sentence to June last year, when Horan went into custody. He had ordered a report from The Probation Service in relation to interventions available to Horan.

“If there are such interventions, he has to partake of those meaningfully. It is important for society and him that he is given certain interventions that will change him,” he said.

Read: Declan Ganley WILL be joined as a co-defendant in Denis O’Brien’s action against Red Flag Consulting

Read: Jury begins deliberations in case of man accused of murdering infant son

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fiona Ferguson

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
164,868  105
2
Dublin single mother accused of welfare fraud claims her Vegas wedding was just "a bit of fun"
79,883  0
3
PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home
78,394  39
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
285  0
2
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
217  0
3
Economists say it's 'almost impossible' to gauge the sustainability of Ireland's growth
203  0
The42
1
Do you agree with our Ireland starting XI to face Turkey?
35,211  45
2
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
26,495  46
3
Boris Johnson compares this summer's World Cup to Hitler and the 1936 Olympics
20,157  60
DailyEdge.ie
1
Scarlett Moffatt is raging with the photographers hounding her following Ant's arrest
14,798  0
2
Margot Robbie got some shock when her brother turned out to be her interviewer
9,169  0
3
Take this quick quiz before you even consider applying for First Dates Ireland
8,797  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
COURTS
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
Rory Harrison's barrister says he's 'not a weasel' but a 'decent guy' in closing arguments
Declan Ganley WILL be joined as a co-defendant in Denis O'Brien's action against Red Flag Consulting
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie