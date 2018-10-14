This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kidnapped, robbed and killed - but Matthew Shepard is to finally be laid to rest after 20 years

He will be interred in the Washington National Cathedral.

By AFP Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 10:00 PM
44 minutes ago 6,680 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4284016

THE REMAINS OF a gay US college student whose murder became a symbol of homophobic violence will be interred at Washington National Cathedral 20 years after his death.

Matthew Shepard was kidnapped, robbed and beaten in 1998, then left to die strapped to a ranch fence in Laramie, Wyoming.

The 21-year-old hung on the fence for 18 hours until two passing cyclists found him. His death five days later in a Colorado hospital triggered a national outcry.

“He was 21 years old, which means he’s been gone almost as long as we had the pleasure of having him in our lives,” said Shepard’s family.

Scores of mourners attended his funeral but it was picketed by homophobic protesters.

As a result, his parents did not choose a final resting place for his ashes, concerned it would be desecrated, according to US media reports.

Matthew Shepard 20th Anniversary A cross of stones at the fence where Matthew Shepard was killed. Source: AP/PA Images

But on 26 October, Shepard will be interred at the Episcopal Church’s Washington National Cathedral in a private ceremony following a public remembrance service.

“Join the cathedral as we host a service of thanksgiving and remembrance for Matthew Shepard, whose brutal death in 1998 shocked the world, grieved the church and mobilized the LGBTQ movement,” the cathedral said on its website.

In 2009, the US congress approved legislation named after Shepard bolstering prosecution of “hate crimes” committed because of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, mental or physical disability.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    37,316  20
    2
    		Three out of five voters think the President should give up all pensions while in office
    27,941  42
    3
    		Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    26,117  75
    Fora
    1
    		The government was told that shifting TV licence duties to Revenue would crush post offices
    1,098  0
    2
    		'If we're not successful in five years, we won't be here': Go-Ahead answers privatisation fears
    381  0
    3
    		If we want to keep roofs over people's heads, then we need tradespeople - not just degree-holders
    179  1
    The42
    1
    		Have the Irish public fallen out of love with the national team?
    36,639  57
    2
    		From Enniskillen to Old Trafford: the 32-year-old Fermanagh native who's Jose Mourinho's right-hand man
    33,907  5
    3
    		'Clearly we all would've liked to have Sean Cox there on the day but that wasn't to be'
    25,462  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Sorry, my hands are too small': Why I can no longer maintain conversations via text
    10,555  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
    3,248  0
    3
    		Are the days of influencer marketing numbered?
    2,701  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    Gardaí investigate after man (40s) killed in house fire in Cork
    Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    TURKEY
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    Saudi stocks plunge after Donald Trump threatens 'severe punishment' over journalist's disappearance
    Freed US pastor flying home from Turkey after case sparked crisis
    ELECTION
    Polarising presidential candidates seek broader appeal ahead of Brazil's run-off election
    Polarising presidential candidates seek broader appeal ahead of Brazil's run-off election
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    Most Irish people want election campaign posters banned

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie