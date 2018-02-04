  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just need to keep the sea to my right' - Meet the 65-year-old Wicklow woman running the coast of Ireland

She’s raising money for the RNLI – keep an eye out for her, if you live by the sea!

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 8:30 AM
7 hours ago 11,472 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3829960
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Subscribe for more videos

ON NEW YEAR’S Day, Mary Nolan Hickey left her home in Arklow, Co Wicklow and began to run.

At 65 years of age, the long-time marathon runner is hoping to raise funds for the Irish RNLI by running the entire coast of Ireland, christening the campaign the ‘Lap of the Map’.

“I live in a coastal town and I do some rowing and the RNLI station is next to the rowing club,” she tells TheJournal.ie

When you live in a coastal town for years and hear the alarm going off it always touches you.

She said the town lost someone in the water last year – a devastating reality that highlights the importance of the service.

“It really affects the community,” she says.

And those boys and girls going out in the middle of the night in a bad storm … their whole heart and soul goes into saving peoples lives. They’re always trying their best.

As she planned her epic run, she decided to set out in winter - because RNLI crews “have to go out whatever the weather is”.

Before beginning her journey, she raised a little money for her expenses on the road, put her coffee-shop business in the hands of some friends and family, and then set off.

She aims to raise €20,000 and was expecting to be walking into towns looking for cheap hostels and B&Bs along the way.

Instead she has seen a outpouring of kindness as people and businesses have gone out of their way to put her up for the night, organise getting her bag from location to location, and even run along with her.

DUYWLDpX4AANjDf Runners accompanying Mary through parts of her journey. Source: facebook/Rnli Lapofthemap2018

Since her journey began in January she has raised over  €10,000.

“It shows the good in people,” she says.

It’s very touching to see people react like this.

She says it’s been amazing how easy conversations have been with the different communities she’s traveled through, and that the runners that join her feel like people “I’ve known all my life”.

Mary’s passion for running started when she was sixteen, when she was growing up in a “small town without much to do”. She entered a track race, enjoyed it, and from then on became hooked.

To date she is the only female to have run all 38 Dublin Marathons since they began in 1980 – and hopes to be back from her coastal journey to compete in this year’s one.

“I hope to be back in Arklow for April,” she says (ahead of her 66th birthday in June).

27067099_2130203893879153_8655843314064563965_n Mary entering Sligo with some of her supporters. Source: facebook/Rnli Lapofthemap2018

Asked if there were any negatives about her journey so far, she says:

“The scenery and human contact have been amazing. But the amount of rubbish on the roads is dispiriting.” She says that’s the only blip in what has been an amazing journey.

She has a team back in Arklow that keeps track of where she is and organises where she will be staying and going to next. This is important, she says, because as a good friend once told her:

Mary, you get lost in a supermarket. How are you going to do this?

“The sea just has to stay on my right,” Mary recalls telling her. “If I don’t lose sight of the sea, I’ll be fine.”

And even in spite of the heavy rain, hail and snow she has experienced so far, she says that as long as she keeps her heart rate low and doesn’t work herself too hard, she will be fine – adding that a bit of stubbornness helps.

She is currently passing through Glendalogh to Belmullett in Co Mayo.

You can donate to Mary’s cause here and follow her progress on Facebook and Twitter and on her tracker.

Read: ‘Father vows to run marathon while pushing daughter in wheelchair’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've had enough': A Galway GP has invoiced the ambulance service to highlight delays
81,395  63
2
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
52,306  223
3
'I dread registering my child because I can't put his other parent on the birth certificate'
50,131  69
Fora
1
Westport House's new boss plans to turn the iconic estate into a major concert venue
2,063  0
2
'You could be offered €100,000 - it's big money': Pubs reveal drinks firms' exclusive deals
739  0
3
How to manage a to-do list... so that you actually get stuff done
59  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Tipperary v Waterford, Mayo v Kerry - Saturday GAA
77,209  18
2
As it happened: France v Ireland, Six Nations
69,713  150
3
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
69,692  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinstein 'attacked' her multiple times at the start of her career
35,758  17
2
Showering at night vs showering in the morning: Which is the 'right' way?
9,149  3
3
TV3 did a 'rugby fashion guide' this morning ahead of the match and people are taking the piss
8,655  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
GARDAí
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Justice Minister is 'extremely concerned' at reports that homicides weren't properly investigated
DUBLIN
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Dublin Castle to reenact moment an Irish suffragette smashed its windows
Teen who left cyclist with hairline fracture after Dublin hit-and-run avoids jail
EU
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
Poll: Are you comfortable with your flight details being shared with other countries?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie