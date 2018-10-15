Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child

KENSINGTON PALACE HAS announced that Princess Megan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child.

The couple’s official Twitter account revealed the news in the last few minutes, saying that Markle is expected to give birth next spring.

It comes less than five months after the couple married at Windsor Castle in May.

The palace said they have “appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public”.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney to begin a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

With additional reporting from Associated Press.