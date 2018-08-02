UK rapper Incognito stabbed to death in London

A UK RAPPER was stabbed to death in London last night.

Siddique Kamara (23), who went by the stage name Incognito, was killed in the Camberwell area of south London at around 7.20pm.

Police in the UK have arrested an 18 and 19-year-old on suspicion of murder.

They believe Incognito’s murder to be gang related.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Another young man has tragically and needlessly lost his life through an act of violence.

“We are keeping an open mind about the positive motive for this attack, but at this early stage one line of enquiry is this being gang-related.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we have made two arrests and we are working around the clock to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

“However, we cannot do this alone and I’d appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency. Any information, however insignificant you think it is, is vital to our investigation. Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

A Twitter account for Moscow17 posted: “Today we have taken a very sad loss in our member @SK017_ /Incognito , we ask for all prayers be directed towards him & his family.”

Source: Moscow Music/Twitter