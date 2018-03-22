  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what it'll look like

There will be a total of 15 new Metro stations as part of the €3-billion development.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 2:06 PM
47 minutes ago 8,251 Views 42 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3918018

MetroLink Source: MetroLink

THESE ARE THE plans for the MetroLink – a north-south train that will run between Swords and Sandyford.

The high-frequency, electric rail service is planned to be open to the public from 2027, and is estimated to cost €3 billion, although this is subject to change as the final designs haven’t been confirmed.

At a press event today, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said that the plan is the “emerging preferred route”, which would not be the final route. The NTA says it’s open to other proposals.

The plans show that the train will cater for 15,000 passengers per direction per hour, and could carry up to 50 million passengers per year.

The train will take 25 minutes from the city centre to Swords, and 50 minutes from Swords to Sandyford. Other stops include Glasnevin, Collins Avenue, Ballymun, and Dublin Airport. It will take 20 minutes to travel from Dublin Airport to the city centre.

The route will largely be underground in bored tunnels but will be on an elevated track at the Swords bypass.

There will be a total of 25 stations (including 15 new Metro stations), 3,000 additional park-and-ride spaces, and 30 new trains.

Construction

Plans for a Metro in Dublin have been floating around for some time; plans were halted in 2011 due to the economic downturn.

The preferred route for the MetroLink involves a twin tunnel design with one tube for the northbound Metro and a second tube for the southbound Metro.

The tunnels involved are much smaller than the Port Tunnel, meaning they can be built quicker, and Dart interconnecter plan is still a key part of Dublin’s transport plan but it will be examined after electrification, Graham said.

Around 100 properties will be acquired in the building process, but the consultation is “in very early days”, according to Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA.

Of those, at least 70 are apartments around Tara Street.

Na Fianna GAA’s playing fields will be impacted by the construction. Aidan Foley of Transport Infrastructure Ireland says it will be temporary and the facilities would be replaced “in an immaculate position”.

Metro Link The twin-tunnel plans.

Luas Cross Over

The plans for the MetroLink include similar stations, but it was clarified today that the Luas and the Metro would be fully segregated.

Graham added that the plan will not make the Luas Cross City redundant and there is no question that it would be taken out of Dublin.

On the south side of the line there will be a Metro straight from Swords to Sandyford, and Luas users who wish to continue north will have to change at Charlemont.

This will be the only Metro plan until at least 2035.

- with reporting from Paul Hosford.

Read: The overdue Metro North is holding back plans for a ‘civic space’ at Stephen’s Green

Read: Looking to get to Dublin Airport by rail? You’ll have to wait a few years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
162,007  106
2
Dublin single mother accused of welfare fraud claims her Vegas wedding was just "a bit of fun"
78,465  0
3
PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home
74,334  38
Fora
1
What the EU's new taxes on the tech giants mean - and how they would hurt Ireland
279  0
2
Economists say it's 'almost impossible' to gauge the sustainability of Ireland's growth
172  0
3
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
122  0
The42
1
Grand Slam success will leave All Blacks wary of the threat that Ireland pose
36,174  23
2
Do you agree with our Ireland starting XI to face Turkey?
33,984  44
3
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
26,261  46
DailyEdge.ie
1
Scarlett Moffatt is raging with the photographers hounding her following Ant's arrest
13,482  0
2
Margot Robbie got some shock when her brother turned out to be her interviewer
8,595  0
3
Take this quick quiz before you even consider applying for First Dates Ireland
8,198  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
COURTS
Regency trial adjourned for three months over investigation into death of lead investigator
Regency trial adjourned for three months over investigation into death of lead investigator
Father accused of murdering infant son could be found guilty of manslaughter, jury told
Fund secures order requiring 'squatters' to leave Dublin property
GARDAí
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
Policing Authority denies it 'told tales' on garda civilian staff who raised concerns
DUBLIN
'We don't have anything else... Everything's gone': Entire homes destroyed in Ballymun fire
'We don't have anything else... Everything's gone': Entire homes destroyed in Ballymun fire
'It's infuriating': Tenants frustrated as minister hails 'slowdown' in rent rises
PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie