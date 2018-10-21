This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Totally and utterly ruined': The eight-year battle by homeowners affected by mica concrete block scandal

The government recently announced a redress scheme which has been welcomed, but it has come too late for some.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,271 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4292701
Image: HD McKay Consulting Engineers
Image: HD McKay Consulting Engineers

AFTER EIGHT YEARS of campaigning, homeowners affected by the use of concrete blocks with mica in their houses, were told earlier this month that a new scheme will repair the damage to their homes.

It emerged a number of years ago that the mineral muscovite mica was present in the concrete blocks used to build a large number of properties in Donegal – and some in Mayo. Homeowners only discovered mica had been used when large cracks began to appear inside and outside their homes.

The structural integrity of these properties can deteriorate very quickly and some have already been condemned, forcing the owners to move into rental accommodation while still paying off a mortgage on a house that is not safe to live in. This new scheme will assess the damage to affected properties and cover the necessary repairs.

It was estimated by a government review of the scandal that as many as 4,800 dwellings in Donegal and 345 homes in Mayo may be affected. 

Eileen Doherty of the Mica Action Group described the recent news of the redress scheme as “amazing” and said she was grateful that the government had acknowledged the need for the scheme. But she said it has been a long time coming and the affected homeowners have endured many difficult years as they waited for the State to help them.

Her own home started showing signs of structural damage in 2012, with large cracks appearing in the walls.

“Some people have been forced to move out of their homes over the last few years. We represent primarily private homeowners so they have to continue paying their mortgage and they have alternative accommodation to pay for as well. That’s a very difficult situation and that’s just the monetary stress, nevermind the emotional stress.

A number of people have spoken to us about their relationships or marriages breaking down, or having to seek help for mental health issues – loads of people say that.

“One woman has been in touch since the news of the scheme and she thanked us, she said she hadn’t the strength [to speak up] as she was going through breast cancer treatment. Another woman a few months ago said her daughter had been getting treatment for leukemia, while living in a house that had water pouring in.”

Although some people moved out of their homes after advice from engineers, others simply could not afford to.

We have a man whose property was condemned five years ago, a two storey house built on private family land, a lovely big house. It has these huge concrete supports between the top and ground floor which act as soundproofing. They’re a huge weight. The family have been living in there with these slabs, the weight of them on walls that are like Weetabix crumbling away.
That’s above their heads every day and at any time it could collapse. They can’t keep a mirror on the wall, there are tiles falling off constantly, inside and outside it is totally and utterly ruined. They have no option but to stay in the house.

Doherty said she believes many people may have been reluctant to speak out about structural issues in their homes because of the impact it will have on the value of their home.

“The banks have mortgages on these homes and they have them on the books to be worth a certain amount that they were valued at when they were built. But every single time they are assessed and this problem is identified their value drops to zero,” she said.

“I actually heard of one being valued at minus €50,000 because that’s how much it would cost to knock it down and dispose of the rubble. This was a house worth €400,000 during the boom, a beautiful house overlooking amazing sea views, and that’s what he [the owner] was told a couple of years ago.”

Doherty is hoping that the news of the scheme will encourage more affected homeowners to reach out for help now and she encouraged them to contact the Mica Action Group

“The scheme has been approved but we don’t have any detail so we will work closesly now with the department on the details,” she said.

“There are aspects of the pyrite scheme that we would ask not to be replicated. For example we are far from Dublin so it would be better if it’s managed locally rather than teams of contractors from Dublin.”

She said speed will be key in this scheme as “within 12 months a house can go from being repairable to having to be demolished”. Doherty also believes using more local contractors will keep costs down as it will cut out travel costs. 

“We want the money spent as sensibly as possible now. We don’t want to be costing the taxpayers money , but we as homeowners have paid for our homes and we’ve done nothing wrong. Through the lack of legislation we have found ourselves in a situation we have no control over and the only avenue is government redress.

“We just want out homes fixed but we’d like to make sure the State is getting the best value for money so all these things will be up for discussion.”

Minister Joe McHugh said earlier this month that work will start immediately on the design of the scheme.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another
    60,760  100
    2
    		‘When RTÉ wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    54,854  14
    3
    		Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    43,767  0
    Fora
    1
    		Employee opinion surveys are deeply flawed. Here's why
    289  0
    2
    		Vodafone Ireland is worried that new EU rules will 'stunt' the growth of 5G technology
    211  0
    3
    		For the first time in seven years, fewer French tourists are planning a trip to Ireland
    110  0
    The42
    1
    		'I feel s**t... I wouldn't want my kids to do that' - Zebo apologises to Lowry
    92,259  123
    2
    		As it happened: Toulouse v Leinster, Champions Cup
    82,221  57
    3
    		Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    50,771  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I asked every presidential candidate if they had seen A Star is Born
    14,929  2
    2
    		Poll: How would you feel if a proposal or baby announcement took place at your wedding?
    6,990  1
    3
    		Choose Your Favourite Witch And We'll Give You A Halloween Movie To Watch
    3,159  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    Mayo man (49) questioned over alleged rape of 75-year-old woman in Ennis
    177km in a 120 zone: 276 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day
    RAPE
    Travelling salesman jailed for five years for raping woman while serving suspended sentence
    Travelling salesman jailed for five years for raping woman while serving suspended sentence
    The 'abuse was vile and wicked': 20 British men jailed for sexually abusing over a dozen girls
    Man arrested over murder of Bulgarian journalist to be released
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President
    'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President
    Michael D Higgins enjoys commanding lead in latest presidential opinion polls
    Seán Gallagher: RTÉ reading out a statement for Michael D Higgins was 'bizarre'
    OPINION
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    Ireland in a snapshot: A stroll down the canal and it’s like Saturday never happened
    The A&F hazing incidents proves why all colleges should have consent classes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie