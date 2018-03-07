Man charged in connection with murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub

The Sunset House pub in Dublin's north inner city.

A DUBLIN MAN has been charged at the Special Criminal Court in relation to the murder of Michael Barr at the Sunset House in Dublin.

Barr was shot dead at the pub almost two years ago.

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 was charged today at the three-judge, non-jury court with participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Michael Barr at the Sunset House, Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 on April 25th 2016.

He was also charged with participating in or contributing to activity being reckless as to whether said participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of the murder.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between April 23rd and April 25th, 2016.

Garda David Chapman, of Bridewell Garda Station, gave evidence of the arrest.

He told State solicitor Michael O’Donovan that he arrested Martin Aylmer at his home address this morning and informed him of a number of charges he was facing.

He then conveyed the accused to Bridewell station, the court heard.

Garda Chapman said that Mr Aylmer made no reply when cautioned.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, remanded the accused man in custody until tomorrow, when a bail application is expected to be made.