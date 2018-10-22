The Candidate: TheJournal.ie podcast talks to Michael D Higgins

WHO WOULD WANT to be President of Ireland?

And why?

Those are two of the questions we put to the six presidential contenders during in-depth interviews for our new podcast series, The Candidate.

Today, we bring you our fourth The Candidate interview – and this time we put the question to an actual President.

The podcast brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the presidential hopefuls, offering you a chance to find out more about the nominees before we go to the polls on 26 October.

For our fifth The Candidate podcast, our News Editor Sinéad O’Carroll talks to Michael D Higgins, the current President of Ireland.

We talked to the incumbent about whether he is a millionaire, his thoughts on Peter Casey‘s comments about his dogs, and what he really thinks about the furore over Presidential expenses.

Source: The Candidate/SoundCloud

Listen to the fifth episode of The Candidate here.

The Candidate is presented by Sinéad O’Carroll with guest Ronan Duffy, produced by Aoife Barry and co-produced and edited by Nicky Ryan.

Thanks to DIT Aungier St for the use of their recording facilities. Images by RollingNews.ie, design by A Worthy Cause, music by Incompetech.