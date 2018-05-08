Popular teenager who featured on Room To Improve dies after accident

A TEENAGE BOY who featured on RTÉ’s Room To Improve has died following a fall.

Michael Stokes (15) passed away at Temple Street Children’s Hospital after an accident.

The teenager featured on the show in 2016 as architect Dermot Bannon attempted to transform his foster parents’ home to suit his needs.

Stokes had been fostered by his teacher Ann Higgins and her husband Barry.

He appeared on the Late Late earlier this year and spoke with Tubridy about his new home.

He said at the time: “I knew Ann because she was my teacher and I met Barry at my communion party. I have my own bed, I have my own desk. I love everything, everything is at my level.”

Michael will be reposing at home in Malahide on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm.

His death notice read: “Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide arriving for 10 o’clock funeral mass followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Temple Street Hospital.”