  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We should remove the Eighth Amendment' - Micheál Martin has changed his mind

Micheál Martin became the first of the two largest parties’ leaders to endorse the removal of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 4:35 PM
12 hours ago 66,653 Views 265 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3804808
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has said that he believes the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution needs to be removed.

Martin said he had arrived at the decision after a “long period of reflection” and for many different reasons.

His endorsement of the removal of The Eighth makes him the first of the two largest parties’ leaders to officially signify their intentions. In contrast, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s current position is that he will reveal his own approach to the Eighth at the end of this month.

Speaking in Dáil Éireann this afternoon, Martin said that “if we are sincere then we must act”.

“Because the Eighth Amendment has been shown to cause real damage to Irishwomen,” he began.

Because it has caused real harm to the quality of care available to pregnant women at critical moments; because it has not and cannot change the reality that abortion is a present and permanent part of Irish life, because it seeks to force women to carry a pregnancy to term when they have been the victim of a rape or incest or when they have received the diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality, because it requires that pregnant women and doctors are faced with criminal sanctions.

“And because it prevents us from responding in a humane way in order to help women in the most traumatic situations.”

Because of these reasons and following a long period of reflection and assessment of evidence before the Oireachtas Committee, I believe that we should remove the Eighth amendment from Bunreacht na hÉireann and I will vote accordingly.

He added that he believes the Eighth will in all likelihood need to be replaced, rather than a straight repeal.

“Before deciding on this I would like to see the legal advice which the government says is being prepared,” he said.

However, I feel it is likely that we may need to agree a replacement which gives certainty to the Oireachtas’ right to legislate.  This need not be a complex provision, but it may be the only way to prevent significant unintended consequences in  future court cases which are inevitable.

Earlier in his speech, Martin said that “abortion is not an issue where a unanimous opinion is possible”.

He stressed  that his current opinion is a departure from the fact that “over the years I have been on the record as being against a significant change in our abortion laws”.

He made clear however, that he had decided on his approach by reading the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth’s “report, the transcripts of its hearings and written submissions”.

He added: “Most importantly I have sought to listen to the diverse contributions of women.”

“Women known to the public only by a single letter of the alphabet have exposed the cruel inflexibility and unintended consequences of the Eighth Amendment,” he said, in referral to the women involved in the A, B, C, and X cases.

He said that the testimony of obstetrics professionals “has had a deep impact on me”.

“If we are sincere in our compassion for women and if we are sincere in respecting their choices then we must act.”

As has already been said in earlier contributions, in an increasing number of cases abortions are happening here.  The availability of pills which can cause an abortion in the first 70 days of a pregnancy is widespread and growing.  This is not going to change.

“So it is untrue to say that the issue before us is whether there will be abortion in Ireland or not.”

The Eighth Amendment does not mean that Ireland is a country without abortion. Retaining the Eighth Amendment will not make Ireland a country without abortion. Nothing we say or do here could make Ireland a country without abortion.

Read: Shane Ross accidentally voted against his own drink-driving bill in the Dáil today

Read: Ward of court system is ‘inadequate, archaic and has no place in the 21st Century’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (265)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
13 cars involved in multiple collisions in a hailstorm on the M7 in Tipperary
99,588  31
2
'The love of my life is gone'- Dolores O'Riordan's partner remembers singer as post-mortem is due
72,337  13
3
'We should remove the Eighth Amendment' - Micheál Martin has changed his mind
66,629  265
Fora
1
Kildare's famous 'Great Wall of Dunnes' is here to stay
2,756  0
2
Dublin's Tivoli Theatre will be knocked for a hotel - once the developer preserves its graffiti
372  0
3
Ireland's sovereign wealth fund is taking a massive punt on solar farms
263  0
The42
1
Gary Speed among four coached by Bennell to have died by suicide
46,532  0
2
'A shambles - nobody has thought about the players': Irish contingent caught up in US chaos
27,640  19
3
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
21,432  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
Tommy Tiernan's interview with Sharon Horgan was a bit awkward last night
13,355  9
2
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
10,788  0
3
Viewers had mixed reactions to Karen Koster's new TV3 show 'Mammy Guilt'
8,457  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
Drunk driver who killed elderly man gets community service after widow pleads for him to avoid jail
Man who injured gardaí while trying to get away from drugs bust jailed for five years
EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Poll: Do you make an effort to cut down on single-use coffee cups?
The EU is going to ban single-use coffee cups by 2030
TAKE FIVE
The 5 at 5: Thursday
The 5 at 5: Thursday
The 5 at 5: Wednesday
Motorists urged to take care as Status Orange snow-ice and Status Yellow wind warnings issued
RIP
No charges to be brought in relation to boy (17) who killed himself after alleged cyberbullying
No charges to be brought in relation to boy (17) who killed himself after alleged cyberbullying
All 52 who died in Kazakhstan bus fire were Uzbek nationals
'The love of my life is gone'- Dolores O'Riordan's partner remembers singer as post-mortem is due

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie