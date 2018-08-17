This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 August, 2018
Military parade ordered by Trump postponed after costs spiral over €79 million

Trump had ordered the show of air power after being impressed by France’s Bastille Day parade last year.

By AFP Friday 17 Aug 2018, 6:57 AM
50 minutes ago 4,673 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4186032
Image: Oliver Contreras via PA Images
Image: Oliver Contreras via PA Images

A MILITARY PARADE ordered by US President Donald Trump for later this year has been postponed until at least 2019, a defence official has said, following reports the cost had soared to over $90 million (€79 million).

The announcement was seen as a setback for the president, who had ordered the show of air power after being impressed by France’s Bastille Day parade last year.

The idea had been popular among many Americans but drew scorn from critics, who said it would be a waste of money and was akin to events organised by authoritarian regimes.

“The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honour America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said in a statement.

“We originally targeted 10 November 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019,” he added.

When the White House in February announced the commander-in-chief’s desire to hold the parade in Washington, the budget director said it would cost between $10 million  (€8.7 million) and $30 million (€26.3 million).

But a US official told AFP yesterday the planning estimate had now gone as high as $92 million, though no final figure has been reached.

The request for the event came after Trump’s visit to France in July 2017, where he was hosted with great fanfare by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sitting on the Champs-Elysees during the Bastille Day parade, the American president had marvelled at the Republican Guard on horseback and jets flying overhead.

He had initially hinted at plans to transform America’s Independence Day celebrations – usually associated with fireworks and barbecues – on 4 July into a vast military parade.

“To a large extent, because of what I witnessed we may do something like that on July Fourth in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue,” he said in September 2017.

Destitute veterans

Even before becoming president, aides reported that Trump had considered a military parade to mark his inauguration – although that idea was eventually scrapped.

Trump has also embraced military backdrop for several speeches and presidential visits.

However, he received deferments from carrying out military service of his own during the Vietnam War.

US media were quick to highlight how the ballooning costs of the proposed paradestood in contrast to his concern about the expense of conducting joint military exercises with South Korea.

“We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said in June after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It later emerged that the drills cost about $14 million (€12.3 million), a fraction of the price of a military parade.

Others suggested the money could be better spent improving the lives of destitute veterans.

“Until such time as we can celebrate victory in the War on Terrorism and bring our military home, we think the parade money would be better spent fully funding the Department of Veteran Affairs and giving our troops and their families the best care possible,” said the American Legion’s national commander Denise Rohan.

The United States normally holds military parades to mark the end of a conflict, such as in 1991 when president George HW Bush held a National Victory Parade in Washington to celebrate the end of the first Gulf War.

© – AFP 2018

