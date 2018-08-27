This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zappone confirms she told pope about children's bodies in sewage system of Tuam home

The Pope later referenced Minister Zappone’s comments after their encounter.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 27 Aug 2018, 10:19 AM
46 minutes ago 7,451 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4203605
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE MINISTER FOR Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has revealed what she said to Pope Francis when she met him at Aras an Uachtarain on Saturday.

Speaking to Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1 Minister Zappone said she spoke to Pope Francis in Italian and told him that she is responsible for the Tuam Mother and Baby Home where the remains of children were found in a sewage system.

“I hope the church will make reparations for this shameful chapter. It is important and I will write to you in detail,” she said.

The minister said that the Pope responded to her in English and thanked her for her words.

During a speech at Dublin Castle after meeting the minister, Pope Francis broke from his prepared script to refer to his meeting with Zappone.

“I thanked her, up to the point she touched my heart. This is why I wanted to repeat it afterwards,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back to Rome, the Pope said that he will study a memorandum provided by the Children’s minister on the issue of mother and baby homes.

He said Zappone told him that authorities “found mass graves of children, buried children”.

“She told me, and she was brief: ‘Holy Father, we found mass graves of children, buried children, we’re investigating… and the Church has something to do with this.’ But she said it very politely and truly with a lot of respect. I thanked her to the point that this had touched my heart,” Pope Francis said.

Hundreds of people gathered in Tuam yesterday for a vigil at the site of the former Bon Secours home where 796 children are known to have died.

In March 2017 the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes confirmed that a “significant” number of human remains were discovered at the site of the former church-run home for unwed mothers. Scientific analysis put the age of death between 35 foetal weeks and two to three years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day
    24,043  62
    Fora
    1
    		Peer-to-peer lender Flender has just raised millions to lend to small businesses
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		Clincial Connacht claim clean sweep of Clubs inter-pro championship
    8,322  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's talk about... my addiction to pulling sickies between the ages of 5 and 17
    2,072  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Coveney says pope has recognised 'magnitude' of abuse but action is now needed
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    GARDAí
    Heroin and cannabis worth â¬150,000 seized in Limerick
    Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick
    Have you seen this man in Dublin? He's been missing for three days
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today
    The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day
    Going to the pope's Mass today? Here's what you need to know

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie