Have you seen Michael? The 14-year-old has been missing since April

Source: Gardaí

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Michael Carthy who has been missing for three weeks.

Michael was last seen in the Kilkenny area on Friday 20 April 2018.

It is believed that he may be in Clonmel or Manchester in the UK. He is described as 5ft, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.