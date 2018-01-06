Have you seen him? 89-year-old Wexford man missing since Thursday

AN ELDERLY RESIDENT of Kilmore Quay in Wexford has been missing since Thursday.
Family members reported 89-year-old William Busher missing yesterday.
He is described as being 5â€™10â€³ in height, of medium build and short grey hair.
It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing, but he is known to drive a brown Nissan Qashqai with a 141-WX registration.
Anyone who has seen William, or has information that will help finding him, is urged to call gardaÃ in Wexford at 053 916 5200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
