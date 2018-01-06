Have you seen him? 89-year-old Wexford man missing since Thursday

AN ELDERLY RESIDENT of Kilmore Quay in Wexford has been missing since Thursday.

Family members reported 89-year-old William Busher missing yesterday.

He is described as being 5â€™10â€³ in height, of medium build and short grey hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing, but he is known to drive a brown Nissan Qashqai with a 141-WX registration.

Anyone who has seen William, or has information that will help finding him, is urged to call gardaÃ­ in Wexford at 053 916 5200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.