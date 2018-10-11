Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan

A MAN IN his late 20s is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the serious assault of a man at a house in Co Monaghan over the weekend.

GardaÃ­ were called to a house at SruthÂ an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney on Sunday and discovered a 41-year-old man with a head wound.Â

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

GardaÃ­ investigating the serious assault arrested a man in his late 20s. He was detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.Â

A man in his late 20s is due to appear before Cavan District Court at 10.30am this morning.Â

GardaÃ­ are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlebayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any gardaÂ station.Â