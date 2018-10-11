This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan

The incident happened at Sruth an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney on Sunday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 8:36 AM
1 hour ago 2,258 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4279629
Sruth an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney
Image: Google Maps
Sruth an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney
Sruth an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his late 20s is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the serious assault of a man at a house in Co Monaghan over the weekend.

GardaÃ­ were called to a house at SruthÂ an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney on Sunday and discovered a 41-year-old man with a head wound.Â 

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

GardaÃ­ investigating the serious assault arrested a man in his late 20s. He was detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.Â 

A man in his late 20s is due to appear before Cavan District Court at 10.30am this morning.Â 

GardaÃ­ are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlebayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any gardaÂ station.Â 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    96,174  71
    2
    		UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    57,483  214
    3
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for â‚¬700/month, removed from website
    51,185  56
    Fora
    1
    		Higher gambling taxes have made Ireland one of the world's 'most penal' betting markets
    1,065  0
    2
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    141  0
    3
    		Dublin's Chasing Returns wants to help investors tame their emotions - and make more money
    89  0
    The42
    1
    		New deal! Conor Murray agrees IRFU contract extension until June 2022
    32,152  78
    2
    		'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    21,878  8
    3
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    20,683  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    33,951  10
    2
    		Chris Meloni was criticised for posting nude shots of Melania Trump because Twitter knows shaming when it sees it
    7,820  5
    3
    		Why Janet Street Porter's criticism of Rebecca Humphries' statement is utterly unhelpful
    6,302  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic MhathÃºna
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    HOUSING
    Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for â‚¬700/month, removed from website
    Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for â‚¬700/month, removed from website
    'The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results'
    Strengthening rent caps and 'first-class emergency accommodation': What the Budget means for housing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie