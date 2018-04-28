  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Intergalactic space travellers are landing in Tallaght next week

The aliens will help local children to learn more about life in the area.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 12:00 PM
50 minutes ago 1,723 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3974967

FOUR SPACE TRAVELLERS are set to visit Tallaght next week for a special intergalactic project involving local schoolchildren.

Monkeyshine, the critically-acclaimed theatre company, will assume the identities of four lonely intergalactic space travellers from the spaceship Demeter, who are travelling the cosmos in search of friendship.

When they land on planet Earth, they are amazed at the array of life forms they encounter and the incredible connections they discover. The project, GROW, will take place from 30 April – 4 May.

During their five days of exploration in Tallaght, they will work closely with eight-year-olds from local schools as they investigate their new environment and make ‘friends’ with all manner of life forms. They will be planting with the community, creating with local artists, gathering poetry, thoughts and gardening tips and sharing skills from outer space.

Kareen Pennefather, who is joint artistic director at Monkeyshine alongside James Jobson, explains more for TheJournal.ie:

“It’s a weeklong project that ends in a show. We’re four lonely space travellers and we land on planet earth – and we just happen to land in Tallaght and we are going to be looking for friends, looking for lifeforms basically.”

They will send two “homing beacons” ahead of them, which will crashland into two schools in Tallaght. The pupils will then have to translate code inside the beacons which will set them off so they can be found by the aliens.

“We’ll arrive in on Monday into our schools,” said Pennefather. “The children will give us a description of Tallaght and help us orientate ourselves. Then we will set off exploring in Tallaght looking at the different lifeforms – plants, animal life, human life – and how all the different species interact with each other.”

Monkeyshine were inspired to carry out the project as they want to help children to connect to the natural world around them. “As human beings we’ve become quite detached from nature and we are nature, we are part of nature – so it’s with the children looking at that and looking at their surroundings and really noticing what’s in their environment.”

At the end of the week they will do a public show at Tallaght’s Civic Theatre to show off what they’ve learned in the past few days. “It becomes almost like a Ted talk, it’s a documentary of our week but also a show about the space travellers.”

The children will visit the aliens for a day at their spaceship in the Civic Theatre, and the gang will take a field trip to explore their local area.

There will also be a community planting day that other schools and members of the community can get involved in.

“The impetus behind it is really looking at children’s connection to nature,” explains Pennefather. “At how important that is [to] the future of our planet, very important, that children feel connected to nature. There is the saying: You can’t ask a child to save the planet if you haven’t taught them to love it first.”

One of the interesting implements the aliens will have with them is an item called a ‘midi sprout’, which enables them to make music out of a plant’s electromagnetic field.

The GROW performance will take place on Friday 4 May at 11am and 4.30pm at Civic Theatre Tallaght,Belgard Square East, Tallaght, Dublin 24. Tickets: €7 adults /€5 children/ teachers go free. Box office: 01 4627477 | www.civictheatre.ie

Tuesday 1 May – community planting day at the Civic. Sessions are from 11am – 1pm and 2.30pm – 5pm. For more information see www.civictheatre.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Are 1 in 5 babies in England aborted?
112,266  362
2
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
67,598  33
3
Royal baby named Louis in tribute to Lord Mountbatten, who was killed by the IRA in 1979
57,186  132
Fora
1
Dublin council has 'serious concerns' about Larry Goodman's plans for the Setanta Centre
850  0
2
Inside the battle over unpaid wages at the collapsed Irish YouTube channel Facts
393  0
3
A worker 'wracked with guilt' after sex with his manager has lost his unfair dismissal case
278  0
The42
1
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
50,945  17
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,218  9
3
'If we're at it collectively I think we're the best team in the country'
19,973  7
DailyEdge
1
Jean Paul Gaultier just ripped it out of Kim Kardashian's lookalike perfume bottle
10,127  1
2
Glenda Gilson's pregnancy announcement with her dog Yazz is a bit gas
7,328  1
3
Breaking down the living nightmare that is Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's Freaky Friday
6,823  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Man accused of attempted murder of wife with hammer found not guilty by reason of insanity
Court descends into chaos as bank accuses Dublin couple of failing to vacate their home
HSE
CervicalCheck: Senior team sent in to ensure women told about smear reviews
CervicalCheck: Senior team sent in to ensure women told about smear reviews
More than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention
'We can't just presume they have': Doctors instructed to tell women if they have received false smear test results
GARDAí
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Teenager (18) dies in Cavan car crash
Have you seen this teenager? Noel Mackin has been missing from Monaghan for the past 12 days
DUBLIN
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie