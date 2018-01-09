  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late Late Toy Show was the most-watched Irish programme in 2017

The second highest viewed last year was the All Ireland senior football final between Dublin and Mayo.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 2:19 PM
8 hours ago 8,036 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3788377
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News

THE LATE LATE Toy Show was the most-watched programme on Irish television in 2017, with an average audience of 1.3 million viewers.

The second highest viewed programme in Ireland last year was the All Ireland senior football final between Dublin and Mayo. The match, aired on RTÉ Two, raked in a total of 1,141,200 viewers.

This was closely followed by the Fifa World Cup qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark. 1,038,600 people tuned into RTÉ Two to watch it.

Sport accounted for 11 of the top 20 programmes on Irish television in 2017, with three rugby Six Nation matches making the list too.

Interestingly, the weather drove record daytime audiences as people turned to television news to keep up to date with Storm Ophelia’s path last October. As a result, RTÉ News at One came in at number 15, with 698,000 viewers.

RTÉ Nine O’Clock News hit the list in sixth place, with 845,700 viewers, and RTÉ Six One News made it to 13th place, with 717,400 viewers.

Other devices

Tam Ireland, who compiled the figures, commissioned IPSOS to carry out a study of viewing on other devices in 2017.

The survey found that, on average, Irish people claim to watch three hours and 55 minutes of audio and video content per day.

83% of this viewing time is spent viewing on a television, while 17% of viewing is done on other devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Housekeepers and those aged over 55 were the heaviest viewers of tv last year, with the latter viewing an excess of four hours of TV each day.

“It is fantastic to see the power that television continues to have in grabbing the nation’s attention,” Jill McGrath, CEO of Tam Ireland said.

“It seems that the more choice consumers have on tv, the more they watch. Tv dominates as a medium and is the driver of so many conversations on social media that it truly is the super medium.”

Tam Ireland oversees an audience measurement system for the television advertising industry.

Read: Mary Lou says Kingsmill video MP is ‘absolutely contrite’; three month suspension is ‘appropriate and proportionate’

More: TV3 ‘Virgin’ rebrand confirmed at station’s spring schedule launch

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
China took 95% of Ireland's plastic waste - but now it's changed its mind and we're in trouble
75,560  98
2
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
59,112  38
3
Mary Harney named chancellor of UL
51,595  135
Fora
1
A European investment fund has bought the site of Dublin's future tallest office block
692  0
2
Forever 21 is pulling out of Ireland after racking up more than €40m in losses
351  0
3
'Setting up a craft brewery in 1996 didn't seem like a major risk. Looking back, it definitely was'
97  0
The42
1
'Legend' and 'The greatest' - tributes pour in after brilliant Mick O'Dwyer documentary
32,869  38
2
Ex-Donegal boss McGuinness leaves Chinese role and hints at 'new chapter in Europe'
24,110  23
3
Further off-field disruption for Munster as another coach set for South Africa move
23,742  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ivanka Trump just praised Oprah's #TIMESUP speech and Chrissy Teigen reacted on behalf of all of us
9,085  5
2
Conor McGregor shut down Funderland so he could have the place to himself last night... it's The Dredge
7,661  4
3
RTÉ News accidentally showed somebody browsing Apple TV on their green screen last night
6,346  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Just one third of hospital nurses have had the flu jab despite raffles and free coffee incentives
Just one third of hospital nurses have had the flu jab despite raffles and free coffee incentives
Private hospital beds to be used to ease Emergency Department overcrowding
'Inconceivable' that health system would be able to deal with mass casualty event
GARDAí
Post-mortem to be carried out after woman's body found in Donegal
Post-mortem to be carried out after woman's body found in Donegal
Gardaí appeal for footage of car involved in serious collision after burglary
Murder investigation launched after man found stabbed to death in Limerick
DUBLIN
'If we do nothing, the city will grind to a halt' - Plans for College Green expected within weeks
'If we do nothing, the city will grind to a halt' - Plans for College Green expected within weeks
Forever 21 to close Dublin store and pull out of Ireland
'This is life-changing, but we won’t go crazy': Family syndicate collects €38.9m jackpot
LIMERICK
Mary Harney named chancellor of UL
Mary Harney named chancellor of UL
Murder inquiry launched after man's body is found in Limerick
This Young Scientist project is almost ready for this week's competition

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie