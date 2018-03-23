  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Breakthrough could lead to treatment that would delay progression of advanced MS

MS affects around 9,000 people in Ireland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 23 Mar 2018, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 2,482 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919610
Image: Shutterstock/Akimov Igor
Image: Shutterstock/Akimov Igor

A STUDY HAS indicated possible treatment options for those with an advanced kind of multiple sclerosis (MS) that could delay their symptoms.

The study, published in The Lancet today, indicates that those with an advanced version of the neurological condition could benefit from treatment that would delay the progression of MS in the short-term.

MS can manifest itself in a number of different ways depending on the severity of the disease and the person who has it. Most people are diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age, and 85% of diagnoses relate to relapsing and remitting MS, which involves ‘relapses’ where you experience symptoms, and periods of time when you don’t.

This study relates to secondary MS, a form of MS that leads to progressive, irreversible disability, largely independent of relapses.

There is a high unmet medical need for new treatments that are safe and effective for patients with secondary progressive MS.

Although there are a wide range of symptoms, some of the most common ones include fatigue, vision problems, numbness and tingling, muscle spasms, and pain.

MS affects around 2.3 million people worldwide and about 9,000 people in Ireland.

The Novartis study EXPAND

In a randomised, double-blind placebo study EXPAND, results showed a “significant reduction” in the progression of the disease within three and six-months when a drug called siponimod is taken. This was compared to a placebo and favourable outcomes in other studies of MS.

If approved, siponimod would be the first disease-modifying therapy to delay disability progression in patients with secondary progressive MS, including many who had reached a high level of disability.

The results of the study were:

  • Reduced the risk of six-month confirmed disability progression by 26%
  • Slowed the rate of brain volume loss (brain shrinkage) by 23%1
  • Limited the increase of brain lesion volume by approximately 80%
  • Reduced annualised relapse rate by 55%
  • Did not show a significant difference in the Timed 25-Foot Walk test and MS Walking Scale
  • Demonstrated a safety profile that was overall consistent with the known effects of S1P receptor modulation.

“Currently, Irish people with secondary progressive MS have limited treatment options,”says Professor Orla Hardiman, Consultant Neurologist at Beaumont Hospital and Professor of Neurology at Trinity College.

These data, published today, shows that siponimod delays the advancement of disability for these patients, representing an important milestone in MS care.

“These data are all the more impressive when considering that the majority of patients already had advanced disability when starting treatment on the study”.

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, who conducted the study, plans to file for a European licence in 2018. You can read more about the study here.

Read: “Adam says to me ‘You have MS mum, but I’ve got to wear glasses’”

Read: ‘Imaginations flourish’: 30 years of good done through the MS Readathon

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what it'll look like
71,976  140
2
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
69,311  75
3
'I was devastated': Former reporter on RTÉ ending her freelance contract on age grounds
36,345  37
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
1,135  0
2
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
570  0
3
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
439  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
46,662  9
2
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
35,105  23
3
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
25,945  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
12,377  4
2
A St. Patrick's Day parade in a small Mayo village managed to make it onto Fox News in Ohio this week
9,655  0
3
Chrissy Teigen had a gas response to a Twitter user wondering why women won't take their husband's surnames
5,640  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
12th Century graffiti art uncovered as part of medieval discovery in Dublin's Coombe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie