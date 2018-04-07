  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 7 April, 2018
Three dead and up to 30 injured after vehicle ploughs into crowd in Germany

Police said the driver also shot himself after the incident.

By AFP Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 5:25 PM
9 minutes ago 17,473 Views 86 Comments
POlice on the scene in the city of Munster.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

Updated 5.20 pm

AT LEAST FOUR have died after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians in the German city of Muenster, the interior ministry said, quoted by news agency DPA.

A ministry spokeswoman was quoted as saying that the toll included the driver.

Local police had said earlier that he “shot himself” after driving into the crowd and leaving about 30 people injured.

“There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene,” the regional police service said on Twitter.

Police also urged people to refrain from spreading “speculation” about the incident.

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation of a motive.

Images broadcast by German television showed several police and firefighting vehicles clustered around a street in the centre of the picturesque medieval city of 300,000 people.

Armed police were deployed and officers urged residents to avoid the city centre to allow investigators to get to work.

“We are on site in force. You support us by avoiding the area and please do not speculate,” police added in a later tweet.

Germany has experienced a number of terror attacks in recent years, including through the deadly use of vehicles.

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

More to follow 

AFP

