This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shock and condemnation across Europe after Bulgarian journalist murdered

She was 30 years old.

By AFP Monday 8 Oct 2018, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 18,058 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4274026
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

A TELEVISION JOURNALIST has been raped and murdered in Bulgaria’s northern town of Ruse, in a case that has shocked fellow journalists and sparked international condemnation.

The body of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova was found on Saturday close to a jogging path by the Danube, Ruse prosecutor Georgy Georgiev said.

The European Commission has urged Bulgarian authorities to bring her killers to justice, the Guardian reports.

The death was caused by blows to the head and suffocation and most probably occurred in broad daylight, he added.

“Her mobile phone, car keys, glasses and part of her clothes were missing,” Georgiev said, adding that prosecutors were probing all leads — both personal and linked to Marinova’s job.

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov later confirmed to journalists that the victim had also been raped.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said a large amount of evidence had been collected adding that “it is just a matter of time before the perpetrator is found”.

Police sources told AFP that the crime did not immediately appear to be linked to her work.

But it sparked immediate international condemnation with the OSCE’s media freedom representative Harlem Desir writing on Twitter:

Shocked by horrific murder of investigative journalist Victoria Marinova in #Bulgaria. Urgently call for a full and thorough investigation. Those responsible must be held to account.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was “shocked by the barbaric murder”.

“Bulgarian authorities must employ all efforts and resources to carry out an exhaustive inquiry and bring to justice those responsible,” said Tom Gibson, the CPJ’s EU representative, in a statement.

‘Extreme sense of justice’

Marinova presented a current affairs talk programme called Detector for Ruse’s small private TVN television. The programme had recently been relaunched.

The first episode of the show on September 30 broadcast interviews with investigative journalists Dimitar Stoyanov from the Bivol.bg website and Attila Biro from the Romanian Rise Project, about an investigation into alleged fraud involving EU funds linked to big businessmen and politicians.

The pair were briefly detained by police while attempting to stop the destruction of documents linked to the scheme, drawing condemnation from Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

“We are in shock. In no way, under any form, never have we received any threats — aimed at her or the television,” a journalist from TVN told AFP under condition of anonymity, adding that he and his colleagues feared for their safety.

He described his colleague as “extremely disciplined, ambitious, always putting herself fully into what she is doing and a person with an extreme sense of justice.”
Bivol.bg owner Asen Yordanov however told AFP that his media had received credible information that its journalists were in danger of being assaulted because of the investigation that also appeared on Marinova’s show.

“Viktoria’s death, the brutal manner in which she was killed, is an execution. It was meant to serve as an example, something like a warning,” Yordanov added.

Bulgaria tumbled to 111th place in the annual RSF media freedom ranking in 2018 — the lowest among EU member states.

Widespread corruption, shady media ownership and suspected collusion between journalists, politicians, and oligarchs have made objective reporting a constant obstacle course, according to RSF.

According to the Bulgaria-based Association of European Journalists, reporters from small regional and local media are particularly subjected to pressure from local businessmen and politicians and outright threats, often leading to self-censorship.

Violence against women has also been widespread in Bulgaria, with a number of brutal killings of women by their ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands causing an outcry in the media recently.

Condolences poured in on Facebook for Marinova, who leaves behind a small child. A candlelight vigil in her memory will be held this evening in both Ruse and the capital Sofia.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss her beyond words': Cervical Check campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37
    130,080  156
    2
    		It's all gone wrong for Emmanuel Macron
    53,615  42
    3
    		20 killed in New York state car crash after wedding limo slams into pedestrians
    46,120  17
    Fora
    1
    		'It's just too slow to hire in Dublin': Why Boxever is looking outside Ireland for recruits
    732  0
    2
    		Tourism officials have quietly overhauled Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    271  0
    3
    		Citibank fined €1.3m by the Central Bank over 'prolonged and serious' lending code breaches
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    42,443  70
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    41,811  18
    3
    		All-Ireland club champions Cuala dumped out in Dublin semi-final by Dalo's Kilmacud
    35,330  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here, what's the story with milia, AKA those little bumps you can get around your eyes?
    7,664  0
    2
    		Which Irish Influencer Are You?
    4,767  0
    3
    		The all-important 3-0 this year? Here are the biggest moments from the year you were born
    4,314  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    CORK
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan OâDriscoll murder
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder
    Girl seriously injured in Cork after firework exploded in her hand
    All-Ireland intermediate finalists Cork and Down lead the way in 2018 Soaring Stars nominations
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you pay attention to the Budget?
    Poll: Do you pay attention to the Budget?
    Poll: Do you make efforts to reduce how much single-use plastics you buy?
    Poll: Are you registered to vote?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie